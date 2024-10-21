First Federal Savings Bank Celebrates 120 Years of Powering Local Communities

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) congratulates First Federal Savings Bank on its milestone anniversary and faithful service to its customers and communities for 120 years.



“From your first home to your forever home, startup or expansion small business loan, or saving for your golden years, First Federal Savings Bank has been a source of support for customers working to achieve their financial goals,” said Courtney Schmitt, VP Marketing Manager at First Federal Savings Bank. “As we reflect and reaffirm our commitment to our customers, we look forward to continuing to serve with honor and distinction to ensure our communities’ future prosperity.”

“As financial stewards, community banks have always played a central role to the financial health and vitality of their community—whether funding their customers' financial dreams or supporting community causes and events,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “Milestones like these showcase the value of community banks as relationship lenders and the impact they have every day in powering local communities.”

About First Federal Savings Bank Member FDIC

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering eight locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. First Federal Savings Bank is also proud to offer Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation’s community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America’s community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers’ financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at icba.org.