Nokia and VNPT collaborate on 5G in Vietnam

Nokia and VNPT partner to deploy 5G technology supporting the development of digital infrastructure in Vietnam

21st October 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), one of Vietnam's leading telecommunications operators, today announced a new partnership to deploy 5G technology. This significant development marks a new milestone in the long-standing collaboration between the two companies, reinforcing their commitment to providing a strong digital infrastructure in Vietnam. Nokia is also manufacturing its 5G products locally in Vietnam highlighting its commitment to the region.

As part of this agreement, Nokia will deploy equipment from its state-of-the-art 5G AirScale portfolio, powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. These provide premium connectivity, low latency, enhanced network capacity, and reduced power consumption. Nokia will also deploy its AI-based 5G MantaRay network management solution which will greatly improve VNPT’s network operation efficiency.



Mr. Huynh Quang Liem, VNPT’s CEO, said: “Collaborating with Nokia will enable VNPT to rapidly deploy a world-class 5G network and meet the growing demands of our customers in Vietnam, 5G will serve as the foundation that will drive Vietnam’s economic development and societal progress, thereby accelerating its journey towards becoming a digital economy.”

Tommi Uitto, Nokia's President of Mobile Networks, said: “Nokia is proud to be VNPT's strategic partner in introducing 5G which will deliver future-ready communications solutions that will help accelerate Vietnam's digital future. Our local 5G production is further enhancing our strong bond with the country.”

