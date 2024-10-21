Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

| Source: Exor N.V. Exor N.V.

Amsterdam, 21 October 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the “Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
14 October 20241,86697.93182,733.09
15 October 20241,94798.25191,300.15
16 October 20241,47797.81144,461.38
17 October 20241,99498.36196,128.84
18 October 20241,95498.78193,020.03
TOTAL 9,238   907,643.49

CBOE DXE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
14 October 202413497.9213,121.49
16 October 202447797.8546,674.07
18 October 20243898.803,754.40
TOTAL 649   63,549.96

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
15 October 20244798.004,606.00
16 October 20244698.004,508.00
17 October 2024698.35590.10
18 October 2024898.80790.40
TOTAL 107   10,494.50

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
15 October 2024698.15588.90
TOTAL 6   588.90

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €108 million for a total amount of 1,108,080 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 21 October 2024, the Company held in total 7,193,924 ordinary shares in treasury (3.26% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.99% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment


Attachments

Exor Press Release - W42-24 Buyback