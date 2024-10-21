Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 21 October 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the “Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 14 October 2024 1,866 97.93 182,733.09 15 October 2024 1,947 98.25 191,300.15 16 October 2024 1,477 97.81 144,461.38 17 October 2024 1,994 98.36 196,128.84 18 October 2024 1,954 98.78 193,020.03 TOTAL 9,238 907,643.49

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 14 October 2024 134 97.92 13,121.49 16 October 2024 477 97.85 46,674.07 18 October 2024 38 98.80 3,754.40 TOTAL 649 63,549.96

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 15 October 2024 47 98.00 4,606.00 16 October 2024 46 98.00 4,508.00 17 October 2024 6 98.35 590.10 18 October 2024 8 98.80 790.40 TOTAL 107 10,494.50

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 15 October 2024 6 98.15 588.90 TOTAL 6 588.90

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €108 million for a total amount of 1,108,080 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 21 October 2024, the Company held in total 7,193,924 ordinary shares in treasury (3.26% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.99% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment