Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 14 October 2024 – 18 October 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 42:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement6,195,54612.6078,047,428
14 October 20243,00013.6140,830
15 October 2024---
16 October 2024107,05113.641,459,662
17 October 2024292,38013.623,982,800
18 October 202450,25513.57682,111
Total, week number 42452,68613.626,165,403
Accumulated under the program6,648,23212.6784,212,832

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 31,376,176 own shares corresponding to 2.04 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

