Aftermarket exclusives top Dorman’s October new product releases

COLMAR, Pa., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing the release of hundreds of new aftermarket components and assemblies, adding to its expansive catalog of more than 133,000 SKUs. Several of these new offerings represent aftermarket exclusives, first-to-aftermarket solutions that help keep vehicles on the road for everyday drivers while providing millions of repair opportunities for parts distributors, retailers and repair shops.

Designed to offer a better repair solution than the OEM, the following Dorman® OE FIX™ products were released:

An exhaust manifold repair clamp that saves time and labor on repairs to certain General Motors and Isuzu vehicles. When an exhaust manifold fastener breaks, the clamp offers an alternative to fixing the manifold to the cylinder head without needing to extract the broken stud.

A transmission gearshift bracket designed to match the fit of the original part, but manufactured from a higher grade, more durable aluminum alloy, and engineered with a much sturdier double-bolt design that more effectively and consistently distributes the stresses of changing gears. Offers a hassle-free and predictable repair when the column-mounted shift lever on certain Dodge and Ram trucks becomes sloppy or inoperable. Also includes a direct replacement shift interlock solenoid.

A flexible braided stainless steel fuel line made with stainless steel over flexible PTFE tubing, specific length for select Chevrolet, Pontiac and Buick vehicles. Original-style hard fuel lines can be tough to route under the vehicle, while this OE FIX offers new brackets and factory connectors designed to offer the easiest possible installation.

Additional noteworthy innovations for October include:

A loaded brake backing plate, a pre-assembled solution for select Ford vehicles, designed to save time and labor, as well as provide structure for the other components in the braking system while also helping to keep debris from entering.

A turbocharger inlet duct and charge air cooler pipe for popular Ram trucks, adding to Dorman’s diverse array of critical turbocharger accessories. Designed to match the performance of the original lines, these cost-effective replacements help remedy leaking or failed original lines.

Precision-engineered and manufactured to match the performance of the factory manifold on specified Ford Transit vans, exhaust manifold kits resist warping, cracking and leaking for long-lasting performance.

A back-up sensor for select Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles, a reliable replacement for an original part that has failed due to fatigue or electrical malfunction.

An engine heater hose assembly for specified Ford Super Duty trucks, precision-manufactured to match the performance of the original equipment hose which failed due to heat and fatigue.

An engine valve cover manufactured from quality materials to withstand extreme temperatures to resist leaking for certain Infiniti and Nissan models.

In total, these featured product solutions offer more than 18 million new repair opportunities, giving repair professionals, enthusiasts and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

