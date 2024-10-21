HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

| Source: HBT Financial, Inc. HBT Financial, Inc.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $18.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share; return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.44%; return on average stockholders' equity (“ROAE”) of 13.81%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 16.25%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $19.2 million; or $0.61 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.53%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 14.62%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 17.20%
  • Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.17% and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.07%, on an annualized basis
  • Net interest margin and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) expanded to 3.98% and 4.03%, respectively

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $18.2 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $18.1 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024, and net income of $19.7 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023.

J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “In the third quarter, we continued our consistently solid financial performance with net income of $18.2 million, adjusted net income(1) of $19.2 million, adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.53% and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 17.20%. We have also seen tangible equity continue to build, with tangible book value per share increasing 23.3% over the last year. Our net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) increased 3 basis points to 4.03% while funding costs remained modest, increasing 5 basis points to 1.47%. Our asset quality remains strong with net charge-offs at 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis during the quarter and nonperforming assets to total assets at 0.17%. We have not seen any significant signs of stress in our loan portfolio, but we continue to monitor the portfolio closely. Noninterest income remained consistent and noninterest expense of $31.3 million was up only 2.1% when compared to the third quarter of 2023, as we remain focused on operational efficiency while continuing to invest in our business. Lastly, all capital ratios had solid increases and can support future organic growth or acquisitions.”
____________________________________
(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on closed branch premises, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024. This compares to adjusted net income of $18.1 million, or $0.57 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024, and adjusted net income of $20.3 million, or $0.63 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $47.7 million, an increase of 1.5% from $47.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to improved loan yields which were mostly offset by an increase in funding costs.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, net interest income decreased 1.1% from $48.3 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to higher funding costs which were partially offset by higher asset yields and an increase in interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.98%, compared to 3.95% for the second quarter of 2024, and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) for the third quarter of 2024 was 4.03%, compared to 4.00% for the second quarter of 2024. Higher yields on interest-earning assets, which increased by 7 basis points to 5.35%, were mostly offset by an increase in funding costs, with the cost of funds increasing by 5 basis points to 1.47%.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, net interest margin decreased 9 basis points from 4.07% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) decreased 10 basis points from 4.13%. These decreases were primarily attributable to increases in funding costs outpacing increases in interest-earning asset yields.
____________________________________
(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $8.7 million, a decrease from $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to changes in the mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment, with a $1.5 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the third quarter 2024 results compared to a $0.1 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the second quarter 2024 results. Partially offsetting the MSR fair value adjustment was a $0.2 million increase in service charge income and a $0.2 million increase in other noninterest income, primarily attributable to swap fee income.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, noninterest income decreased 8.3% from $9.5 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to the $1.5 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the third quarter 2024 results, partially offset by the absence of $0.8 million in realized losses on the sale of securities included in the third quarter 2023 results.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $31.3 million, a 2.7% increase from $30.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.5 million increase in occupancy expense, driven in part by a seasonal increase in planned building maintenance expenses, and a $0.4 million increase in marketing and customer relations expense.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased 2.1% from $30.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.7 million increase in salaries and a $0.4 million increase in employee benefits. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.3 million decrease in marketing and customer relations expense.

On February 1, 2023, HBT Financial completed its acquisition of Town and Country Financial Corporation (“Town and Country”) with the core system conversion successfully completed in April 2023. Acquisition-related expenses recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 are summarized below. No Town and Country acquisition-related expenses were recognized subsequent to the second quarter of 2023.

(dollars in thousands)  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023		 
   
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $5,924 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE  
Salaries  3,584 
Furniture and equipment  39 
Data processing  2,031 
Marketing and customer relations  24 
Loan collection and servicing  125 
Legal fees and other noninterest expense  1,964 
Total noninterest expense  7,767 
Total acquisition-related expenses $13,691 
 

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $3.37 billion at September 30, 2024, compared with $3.39 billion at June 30, 2024, and $3.34 billion at September 30, 2023. The $15.7 million decrease from June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to several larger commercial real estate loan payoffs due to the sale of the property and a couple of larger one-to-four family residential loan payoffs. These decreases were partially offset by increased line usage and term originations in our agricultural and farmland portfolio.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.28 billion at September 30, 2024, compared with $4.32 billion at June 30, 2024, and $4.20 billion at September 30, 2023. The $38.0 million decrease from June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to lower balances maintained in retail accounts and a $18.3 million decrease in escrow balances related to seasonal tax payments, partially offset by increases in public funds and business accounts. Additionally, we continue to see a shift towards higher cost deposit products, with decreases in noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing demand, and savings balances being partially offset by an increase in money market and time deposit balances.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $8.2 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared with $8.4 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, and $6.7 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. Additionally, of the $8.2 million of nonperforming loans held as of September 30, 2024, $2.0 million is either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. government. The $0.2 million decrease in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to the payoff of $0.1 million in nonaccrual agricultural and farmland loans.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $1.2 million increase in required reserves resulting from changes in economic forecasts; a $0.2 million increase in required reserves resulting from qualitative factor changes; a $0.6 million decrease in required reserves driven by decreased loan balances and changes within the loan portfolio; and a $0.2 million decrease in specific reserves.

The Company had net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.7 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2024, and net recoveries of $0.1 million, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2023. During the third quarter of 2024, net charge-offs were primarily recognized in the commercial and industrial category which had $0.7 million of net charge-offs.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.22% of total loans and 499% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024, compared with 1.21% of total loans and 484% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $4.1 million as of September 30, 2024, compared with $4.3 million as of June 30, 2024.

Capital

As of September 30, 2024, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:

  September 30, 2024 For Capital
Adequacy Purposes
With Capital
Conservation Buffer
     
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.54% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.48  8.50 
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.15  7.00 
Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.16  4.00 
       

The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 9.35% as of September 30, 2024, from 8.74% as of June 30, 2024, and tangible book value per share(1) increased by $0.91 to $14.55 as of September 30, 2024, when compared to June 30, 2024.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company did not repurchase shares of its common stock under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $15 million of HBT Financial common stock under its stock repurchase program, which is in effect until January 1, 2025. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $10.6 million remaining under the stock repurchase program.
____________________________________
(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of September 30, 2024, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.0 billion, total loans of $3.4 billion, and total deposits of $4.3 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, ROATCE, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, adjusted ROAE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or “should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks or as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xiv) concentrations within our loan portfolio (including commercial real estate loans), large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xv) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xvi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xvii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xviii) breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, and (xix) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:
Peter Chapman
HBTIR@hbtbank.com
(309) 664-4556

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
  As of or for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		  2024   2023 
Interest and dividend income $64,117  $62,824  $59,041  $188,902  $167,588 
Interest expense  16,384   15,796   10,762   47,453   23,600 
Net interest income  47,733   47,028   48,279   141,449   143,988 
Provision for credit losses  603   1,176   480   2,306   6,460 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  47,130   45,852   47,799   139,143   137,528 
Noninterest income  8,705   9,610   9,490   23,941   26,841 
Noninterest expense  31,322   30,509   30,671   93,099   100,577 
Income before income tax expense  24,513   24,953   26,618   69,985   63,792 
Income tax expense  6,333   6,883   6,903   18,477   16,396 
Net income $18,180  $18,070  $19,715  $51,508  $47,396 
           
Earnings per share - Diluted $0.57  $0.57  $0.62  $1.62  $1.49 
           
Adjusted net income (1) $19,244  $18,139  $20,279  $55,456  $58,910 
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (1)  0.61   0.57   0.63   1.75   1.86 
           
Book value per share $17.04  $16.14  $14.36     
Tangible book value per share (1)  14.55   13.64   11.80     
           
Shares of common stock outstanding  31,559,366   31,559,366   31,774,140     
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding  31,559,366   31,579,457   31,829,250   31,600,442   31,598,650 
           
SUMMARY RATIOS          
Net interest margin *  3.98%  3.95%  4.07%  3.96%  4.14%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)(2)  4.03   4.00   4.13   4.01   4.20 
           
Efficiency ratio  54.24%  52.61%  51.85%  55.00%  57.73%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)(2)  53.71   52.10   51.25   54.45   57.04 
           
Loan to deposit ratio  78.72%  78.39%  79.63%    
           
Return on average assets *  1.44%  1.45%  1.58%  1.37%  1.29%
Return on average stockholders' equity *  13.81   14.48   17.02   13.58   14.22 
Return on average tangible common equity * (1)  16.25   17.21   20.70   16.11   17.17 
           
Adjusted return on average assets * (1)  1.53%  1.45%  1.62%  1.48%  1.61%
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (1)  14.62   14.54   17.51   14.62   17.68 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1)  17.20   17.27   21.29   17.34   21.34 
           
CAPITAL          
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  16.54%  16.01%  15.09%    
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  14.48   13.98   13.18     
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  13.15   12.66   11.88     
Tier 1 leverage ratio  11.16   10.83   10.34     
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  10.77   10.18   9.14     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  9.35   8.74   7.64     
           
ASSET QUALITY          
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *  0.07%  0.08%  (0.01)%  0.04%  (0.01)%
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses  1.22   1.21   1.16     
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses  0.24   0.25   0.20     
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.17   0.17   0.16     
                     
*   Annualized measure.
(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		  2024   2023 
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME         
Loans, including fees:         
Taxable$53,650  $52,177  $49, 640  $157,753  $138,948 
Federally tax exempt 1,133   1,097   1,072   3,324   3,064 
Debt Securities:         
Taxable 6,453   6,315   6,402   18,972   19,460 
Federally tax exempt 502   521   978   1,620   3,337 
Interest-bearing deposits in bank 2,230   2,570   714   6,752   2,234 
Other interest and dividend income 149   144   235   481   545 
Total interest and dividend income 64,117   62,824   59,041   188,902   167,588 
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Deposits 14,649   14,133   7,211   42,375   13,908 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 134   129   35   415   107 
Borrowings 119   121   2,108   365   5,594 
Subordinated notes 470   469   470   1,409   1,409 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 1,012   944   938   2,889   2,582 
Total interest expense 16,384   15,796   10,762   47,453   23,600 
Net interest income 47,733   47,028   48,279   141,449   143,988 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 603   1,176   480   2,306   6,460 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 47,130   45,852   47,799   139,143   137,528 
NONINTEREST INCOME         
Card income 2,753   2,885   2,763   8,254   8,326 
Wealth management fees 2,670   2,623   2,381   7,840   6,998 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,081   1,902   2,040   5,852   5,830 
Mortgage servicing 1,113   1,111   1,169   3,279   3,522 
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (1,488)  (97)  23   (1,505)  (460)
Gains on sale of mortgage loans 461   443   476   1,202   1,125 
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities       (813)  (3,382)  (1,820)
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 136   (96)  (46)  24   (61)
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets (44)  (28)  550   15   443 
Gains (losses) on other assets (2)     52   (637)  161 
Income on bank owned life insurance 170   166   153   500   415 
Other noninterest income 855   701   742   2,499   2,362 
Total noninterest income 8,705   9,610   9,490   23,941   26,841 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE         
Salaries 16,325   16,364   15,644   49,346   51,715 
Employee benefits 2,997   2,860   2,616   8,662   7,658 
Occupancy of bank premises 2,695   2,243   2,573   7,520   7,460 
Furniture and equipment 446   548   667   1,544   2,135 
Data processing 2,640   2,606   2,581   8,171   9,787 
Marketing and customer relations 1,380   996   1,679   3,372   3,874 
Amortization of intangible assets 710   710   720   2,130   1,950 
FDIC insurance 572   565   512   1,697   1,705 
Loan collection and servicing 476   475   345   1,403   971 
Foreclosed assets 19   10   76   78   234 
Other noninterest expense 3,062   3,132   3,258   9,176   13,088 
Total noninterest expense 31,322   30,509   30,671   93,099   100,577 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 24,513   24,953   26,618   69,985   63,792 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 6,333   6,883   6,903   18,477   16,396 
NET INCOME$18,180  $18,070  $19,715  $51,508  $47,396 
          
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC$0.58  $0.57  $0.62  $1.63  $1.50 
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED$0.57  $0.57  $0.62  $1.62  $1.49 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 31,559,366   31,579,457   31,829,250   31,600,442   31,598,650 
 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(dollars in thousands)September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$26,776  $22,604  $24,757 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 152,895   172,636   87,156 
Cash and cash equivalents 179,671   195,240   111,913 
      
Interest-bearing time deposits with banks    520   500 
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 710,303   669,055   753,163 
Debt securities held-to-maturity 505,075   512,549   527,144 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 3,364   3,228   3,106 
Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value 2,638   2,613   2,300 
Restricted stock, at cost 5,086   5,086   11,165 
Loans held for sale 2,959   858   3,563 
      
Loans, before allowance for credit losses 3,369,830   3,385,483   3,342,786 
Allowance for credit losses (40,966)  (40,806)  (38,863)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 3,328,864   3,344,677   3,303,923 
      
Bank owned life insurance 24,405   24,235   23,747 
Bank premises and equipment, net 65,919   65,711   64,713 
Bank premises held for sale 317   317   35 
Foreclosed assets 376   320   1,519 
Goodwill 59,820   59,820   59,820 
Intangible assets, net 18,552   19,262   21,402 
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 17,496   18,984   20,156 
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,614   1,614   1,614 
Accrued interest receivable 24,160   22,425   23,447 
Other assets 40,109   59,685   58,538 
Total assets$4,990,728  $5,006,199  $4,991,768 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$1,008,359  $1,045,697  $1,086,877 
Interest-bearing 3,272,341   3,272,996   3,111,191 
Total deposits 4,280,700   4,318,693   4,198,068 
      
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 29,029   29,330   28,900 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 13,435   13,734   177,650 
Subordinated notes 39,533   39,514   39,454 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,834   52,819   52,774 
Other liabilities 37,535   42,640   38,671 
Total liabilities 4,453,066   4,496,730   4,535,517 
      
Stockholders' Equity     
Common stock 328   328   327 
Surplus 296,810   296,430   295,483 
Retained earnings 302,532   290,386   256,050 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (38,989)  (54,656)  (78,432)
Treasury stock at cost (23,019)  (23,019)  (17,177)
Total stockholders’ equity 537,662   509,469   456,251 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$4,990,728  $5,006,199  $4,991,768 
SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 31,559,366   31,559,366   31,774,140 
 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
(dollars in thousands)September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023
      
LOANS     
Commercial and industrial$395,598 $400,276 $386,933 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 288,838  289,992  297,242 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 889,188  889,193  901,929 
Construction and land development 359,151  365,371  371,158 
Multi-family 432,712  429,951  388,742 
One-to-four family residential 472,040  484,335  488,655 
Agricultural and farmland 297,102  285,822  275,239 
Municipal, consumer, and other 235,201  240,543  232,888 
Total loans$3,369,830 $3,385,483 $3,342,786 
 


(dollars in thousands)September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023
      
DEPOSITS     
Noninterest-bearing deposits$1,008,359 $1,045,697 $1,086,877 
Interest-bearing deposits:     
Interest-bearing demand 1,076,445  1,094,797  1,134,721 
Money market 795,150  769,386  673,780 
Savings 566,783  582,752  623,083 
Time 803,964  796,069  564,634 
Brokered 29,999  29,992  114,973 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,272,341  3,272,996  3,111,191 
Total deposits$4,280,700 $4,318,693 $4,198,068 
 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
(dollars in thousands)Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost *
                  
ASSETS                 
Loans$3,379,299  $54,783 6.45% $3,374,058  $53,274 6.35% $3,296,703  $50,712 6.10%
Debt Securities 1,191,642   6,955 2.32   1,187,795   6,836 2.31   1,317,603   7,380 2.22 
Deposits with banks 185,870   2,230 4.77   211,117   2,570 4.90   77,595   714 3.65 
Other 12,660   149 4.68   12,588   144 4.60   16,430   235 5.68 
Total interest-earning assets 4,769,471  $64,117 5.35%  4,785,558  $62,824 5.28%  4,708,331  $59,041 4.97%
Allowance for credit losses (40,780)      (40,814)      (38,317)    
Noninterest-earning assets 278,030       283,103       294,818     
Total assets$5,006,721      $5,027,847      $4,964,832     
                  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                 
Liabilities                 
Interest-bearing deposits:                 
Interest-bearing demand$1,085,609  $1,408 0.52% $1,123,592  $1,429 0.51% $1,160,654  $761 0.26%
Money market 800,651   4,726 2.35   788,744   4,670 2.38   682,772   2,026 1.18 
Savings 573,077   396 0.27   592,312   393 0.27   639,384   249 0.15 
Time 804,379   7,702 3.81   763,507   7,117 3.75   519,683   3,275 2.50 
Brokered 29,996   417 5.54   38,213   524 5.51   66,776   900 5.34 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,293,712   14,649 1.77   3,306,368   14,133 1.72   3,069,269   7,211 0.93 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 29,426   134 1.80   30,440   129 1.70   33,807   35 0.41 
Borrowings 13,691   119 3.47   13,466   121 3.60   157,908   2,108 5.30 
Subordinated notes 39,524   470 4.73   39,504   469 4.78   39,444   470 4.72 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,827   1,012 7.63   52,812   944 7.18   52,767   938 7.05 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,429,180  $16,384 1.90%  3,442,590  $15,796 1.85%  3,353,195  $10,762 1.27%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,013,893       1,043,614       1,105,472     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 39,903       39,806       46,564     
Total liabilities 4,482,976       4,526,010       4,505,231     
Stockholders' Equity 523,745       501,837       459,601     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$5,006,721      $5,027,847      $4,964,832     
                  
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)  $47,733 3.98%   $47,028 3.95%   $48,279 4.07%
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)   552 0.05     553 0.05     675 0.06 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3)		  $48,285 4.03%   $47,581 4.00%   $48,954 4.13%
Net interest rate spread (4)    3.45%     3.43%     3.70%
Net interest-earning assets (5)$1,340,291      $1,342,968      $1,355,136     
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.39       1.39       1.40     
Cost of total deposits    1.35%     1.31%     0.69%
Cost of funds    1.47      1.42      0.96 
                              
*   Annualized measure.
(1)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
(dollars in thousands)Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost *
            
ASSETS           
Loans$3,374,875  $161,077 6.38% $3,183,641  $142,012 5.96%
Debt Securities 1,197,772   20,592 2.30   1,366,298   22,797 2.23 
Deposits with banks 188,087   6,752 4.80   84,720   2,234 3.53 
Other 12,744   481 5.04   15,334   545 4.75 
Total interest-earning assets 4,773,478  $188,902 5.29%  4,649,993  $167,588 4.82%
Allowance for credit losses (40,611)      (37,053)    
Noninterest-earning assets 279,789       289,843     
Total assets$5,012,656      $4,902,783     
            
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Liabilities           
Interest-bearing deposits:           
Interest-bearing demand$1,112,198  $4,148 0.50% $1,204,937  $1,902 0.21%
Money market 800,693   14,193 2.37   664,036   4,467 0.90 
Savings 592,134   1,232 0.28   678,495   616 0.12 
Time 744,349   20,744 3.72   441,760   6,011 1.82 
Brokered 50,046   2,058 5.49   22,987   912 5.30 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,299,420   42,375 1.72   3,012,215   13,908 0.62 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 30,769   415 1.80   35,844   107 0.40 
Borrowings 13,387   365 3.64   148,443   5,594 5.04 
Subordinated notes 39,504   1,409 4.76   39,424   1,409 4.78 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,812   2,889 7.31   51,054   2,582 6.76 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,435,892  $47,453 1.84%  3,286,980  $23,600 0.96%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,031,239       1,123,917     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 38,943       46,310     
Total liabilities 4,506,074       4,457,207     
Stockholders' Equity 506,582       445,576     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$5,012,656       4,902,783     
            
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)  $141,449 3.96%   $143,988 4.14%
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)   1,680 0.05     2,092 0.06 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3)		  $143,129 4.01%   $146,080 4.20%
Net interest rate spread (4)    3.45%     3.86%
Net interest-earning assets (5)$1,337,586      $1,363,013     
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.39       1.41     
Cost of total deposits    1.31%     0.45%
Cost of funds    1.42      0.72 
              
*   Annualized measure.
(1)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)   See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
(dollars in thousands)September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023
      
NONPERFORMING ASSETS     
Nonaccrual$8,200  $8,425  $6,678 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing 5   7    
Total nonperforming loans 8,205   8,432   6,678 
Foreclosed assets 376   320   1,519 
Total nonperforming assets$8,581  $8,752  $8,197 
      
Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government$2,046  $2,132  $1,968 
      
Allowance for credit losses$40,966  $40,806  $38,863 
Loans, before allowance for credit losses 3,369,830   3,385,483   3,342,786 
      
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS     
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses 1.22%  1.21%  1.16%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 499.59   484.34   581.96 
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 499.28   483.94   581.96 
Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.24   0.25   0.20 
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.24   0.25   0.20 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17   0.17   0.16 
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets 0.25   0.26   0.25 
            


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands)September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		  2024   2023 
          
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES         
Beginning balance$40,806  $40,815  $37,814  $40,048  $25,333 
Adoption of ASC 326             6,983 
PCD allowance established in acquisition             1,247 
Provision for credit losses 746   677   983   1,983   5,004 
Charge-offs (1,101)  (870)  (412)  (2,198)  (733)
Recoveries 515   184   478   1,133   1,029 
Ending balance$40,966  $40,806  $38,863  $40,966  $38,863 
          
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$586  $686  $(66) $1,065  $(296)
Average loans 3,379,299   3,374,058   3,296,703   3,374,875   3,183,641 
          
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans * 0.07%  0.08%  (0.01)%  0.04%  (0.01)%
                
*   Annualized measure.               
                


 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands)September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		  2024  2023 
          
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES         
Loans (1)$746  $677 $983  $1,983 $5,004 
Unfunded lending-related commitments (1) (143)  499  297   323  1,456 
Debt securities      (800)     
Total provision for credit losses$603  $1,176 $480  $2,306 $6,460 
                  
(1)   Includes recognition of an allowance for credit losses on non-PCD loans of $5.2 million and an allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.7 million in connection with the Town and Country merger during the first quarter of 2023.
                  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		  2024   2023 
           
Net income $18,180  $18,070  $19,715  $51,508  $47,396 
Adjustments:          
Acquisition expenses (1)              (13,691)
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises           (635)  75 
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities        (813)  (3,382)  (1,820)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  (1,488)  (97)  23   (1,505)  (460)
Total adjustments  (1,488)  (97)  (790)  (5,522)  (15,896)
Tax effect of adjustments (2)  424   28   226   1,574   4,382 
Total adjustments after tax effect  (1,064)  (69)  (564)  (3,948)  (11,514)
Adjusted net income $19,244  $18,139  $20,279  $55,456  $58,910 
           
Average assets $5,006,721  $5,027,847  $4,964,832  $5,012,656  $4,902,783 
           
Return on average assets *  1.44%  1.45%  1.58%  1.37%  1.29%
Adjusted return on average assets *  1.53   1.45   1.62   1.48   1.61 
                     
*   Annualized measure.
(1)   Includes recognition of an allowance for credit losses on non-PCD loans of $5.2 million and an allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.7 million in connection with the Town and Country merger during the first quarter of 2023.
(2)   Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share — Basic and Diluted
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		  2024  2023 
           
Numerator:          
Net income $18,180 $18,070 $19,715  $51,508 $47,396 
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)      (10)    (26)
Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted $18,180 $18,070 $19,705  $51,508 $47,370 
           
Adjusted net income $19,244 $18,139 $20,279  $55,456 $58,910 
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)      (10)    (33)
Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted $19,244 $18,139 $20,269  $55,456 $58,877 
           
Denominator:          
Weighted average common shares outstanding  31,559,366  31,579,457  31,829,250   31,600,442  31,598,650 
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units  118,180  87,354  137,187   115,266  102,574 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares  31,677,546  31,666,811  31,966,437   31,715,708  31,701,224 
           
Earnings per share - Basic $0.58 $0.57 $0.62  $1.63 $1.50 
Earnings per share - Diluted $0.57 $0.57 $0.62  $1.62 $1.49 
           
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic $0.61 $0.57 $0.64  $1.75 $1.86 
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $0.61 $0.57 $0.63  $1.75 $1.86 
                  
(1)    The Company previously granted restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents, which were considered participating securities. Prior to 2024, these restricted stock units were included in the calculation of basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.
 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		  2024   2023 
           
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)          
Net interest income $47,733  $47,028  $48,279  $141,449  $143,988 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  552   553   675   1,680   2,092 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $48,285  $47,581  $48,954  $143,129  $146,080 
           
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)          
Net interest margin *  3.98%  3.95%  4.07%  3.96%  4.14%
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)  0.05   0.05   0.06   0.05   0.06 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)  4.03%  4.00%  4.13%  4.01%  4.20%
           
Average interest-earning assets $4,769,471  $4,785,558  $4,708,331  $4,773,478  $4,649,993 
                     
*   Annualized measure.
(1)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		  2024   2023 
           
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)          
Total noninterest expense $31,322  $30,509  $30,671  $93,099  $100,577 
Less: amortization of intangible assets  710   710   720   2,130   1,950 
Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets $30,612  $29,799  $29,951  $90,969  $98,627 
           
Net interest income $47,733  $47,028  $48,279  $141,449  $143,988 
Total noninterest income  8,705   9,610   9,490   23,941   26,841 
Operating revenue  56,438   56,638   57,769   165,390   170,829 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  552   553   675   1,680   2,092 
Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $56,990  $57,191  $58,444  $167,070  $172,921 
           
Efficiency ratio  54.24%  52.61%  51.85%  55.00%  57.73%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)  53.71   52.10   51.25   54.45   57.04 
                     
(1)    On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023
       
Tangible Common Equity      
Total stockholders' equity $537,662  $509,469  $456,251 
Less: Goodwill  59,820   59,820   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets, net  18,552   19,262   21,402 
Tangible common equity $459,290  $430,387  $375,029 
       
Tangible Assets      
Total assets $4,990,728  $5,006,199  $4,991,768 
Less: Goodwill  59,820   59,820   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets, net  18,552   19,262   21,402 
Tangible assets $4,912,356  $4,927,117  $4,910,546 
       
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  10.77%  10.18%  9.14%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  9.35   8.74   7.64 
       
Shares of common stock outstanding  31,559,366   31,559,366   31,774,140 
       
Book value per share $17.04  $16.14  $14.36 
Tangible book value per share  14.55   13.64   11.80 
             


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
     
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		  2024   2023 
           
Average Tangible Common Equity          
Total stockholders' equity $523,745  $501,837  $459,601  $506,582  $445,576 
Less: Goodwill  59,820   59,820   59,875   59,820   56,406 
Less: Intangible assets, net  18,892   19,605   21,793   19,607   20,005 
Average tangible common equity $445,033  $422,412  $377,933  $427,155  $369,165 
           
Net income $18,180  $18,070  $19,715  $51,508  $47,396 
Adjusted net income  19,244   18,139   20,279   55,456   58,910 
           
Return on average stockholders' equity *  13.81%  14.48%  17.02%  13.58%  14.22%
Return on average tangible common equity *  16.25   17.21   20.70   16.11   17.17 
           
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *  14.62%  14.54%  17.51%  14.62%  17.68%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *  17.20   17.27   21.29   17.34   21.34 
                     
*   Annualized measure.
 