SoundThinking Expands ShotSpotter Coverage in Montevideo, Uruguay, Doubling Deployment Footprint

Summary: SoundThinking, Inc. today announced a 3-year agreement with the Ministry of Interior of Uruguay to double ShotSpotter’s coverage in Montevideo, expanding its gunshot detection system coverage by an additional 12 square kilometers.

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IACP – SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology provider, today announced a major expansion of its ShotSpotter gunshot detection system in Montevideo, Uruguay. The Ministry of Interior for the Oriental Republic of Uruguay has signed a 3-year contract to extend ShotSpotter’s coverage by 12 square kilometers, doubling its current footprint in the capital city.

This expansion builds upon the successful initial deployment of ShotSpotter in Montevideo and underscores the Ministry's confidence in ShotSpotter’s proven ability to enhance public safety and save lives. Since its original deployment in December 2023, ShotSpotter has become a vital component of Uruguay's comprehensive strategy to address gun violence, prompting the decision to expand coverage.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with SoundThinking to further enhance public safety in Montevideo,” said Nicolás Martinelli, Minister of the Interior of Uruguay. “ShotSpotter has delivered positive results since its initial deployment, and we believe this expansion will strengthen our ability to protect our citizens in communities similarly affected by gun violence.”

The contract expansion not only highlights Uruguay’s successful initial deployment but also reflects SoundThinking’s growing momentum internationally. Importantly, a localized Spanish-language version of the ShotSpotter InSight application has been rolled out and provides a foundation for other Spanish-speaking markets.

“We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Uruguay’s Ministry of Interior and to see further deployment of ShotSpotter in Montevideo,” said Ralph Clark, CEO of SoundThinking. “This expansion demonstrates our shared commitment to making cities safer and saving lives. It also marks another significant milestone in SoundThinking’s growth across Latin America, where our advanced technology is being trusted to address critical public safety challenges.”

To learn more about SoundThinking’s full range of public safety technologies, please visit www.SoundThinking.com.



About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by approximately 250 customers and has worked with over 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmartTM platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracerTM, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilderTM, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouterTM, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

