Reborn Coffee Introduces New Award Winning Design Coffeeware for Global Distribution

Reborn Tumbler to Lead Introduction of Innovative, Eco-Friendly Coffeeware

BREA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee industry, today announced the launch of its latest patented coffeeware, starting with the highly anticipated Reborn Tumbler. This innovative, IF Design Award-winning product marks the beginning of a global rollout that is expected to drive significant growth and position Reborn Coffee at the forefront of the industry.

The Reborn Coffee Tumbler, created exclusively for Reborn Coffee, was designed by Mr. Gu in collaboration with his design brand, Nooof. This innovative design, which earned the prestigious IF Product Design Award, seamlessly blends functionality and style in an eco-friendly tumbler, reflecting Reborn Coffee’s dedication to sustainability and quality.





“Our new Reborn Tumbler sets a new fresh standard in the coffeeware industry, blending innovative design with environmental responsibility,” said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee. “This is just the beginning of our journey to lead the market with groundbreaking coffeeware products that will be distributed globally.”

Reborn Coffee is targeting key markets with this launch, including the U.S., China, and Southeast Asia, collectively representing a combined population of over 2.3 billion people. In addition to these regions, Reborn Coffee plans expand distribution across the rest of the globe, reaching billions more consumers. The Reborn Tumbler is expected to lead the charge as it rolls out across Reborn Coffee’s global locations.

In addition to the Reborn Tumbler, Reborn Coffee will continue to introduce new, patent-driven coffeeware products that reflect the company's dedication to innovative design and quality for distribution globally. This launch is just the beginning of Reborn Coffee’s expansion into a new era of design leadership in coffeeware.

The Reborn Coffee’s Tumbler and additional coffeeware products will be available soon on our online e-commerce platforms and through our B2B partners. Be sure to get a first look at these exciting new offerings as they launch across the U.S., China, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

About Nooof

Nooof is an innovative design brand founded by Mr. Gu, known for creating cutting-edge, stylish, and functional products that combine modern aesthetics with everyday practicality. The brand has gained global recognition for its unique approach to product design, blending creativity with sustainability. Nooof’s designs, including its award-winning projects such as the IF Product Design Award, have set a new standard in industries ranging from consumer goods to lifestyle accessories. Through collaborations with leading companies like Reborn Coffee, Nooof continues to push the boundaries of design, offering products that are both trendsetting and environmentally conscious.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit www.reborncoffee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2023, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm’s audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company’s ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company’s ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the impact of COVID-19 on consumer traffic and costs, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

REBN@mzgroup.us

949-491-8235

Company Contact:

Reborn Coffee, Inc.

ir@reborncoffee.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08baaa4a-cfcb-426e-99c2-d7af0be40595