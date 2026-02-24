Reborn Coffee Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership with Sysco to Support National Franchise Expansion

Partnership Strengthens Reborn Coffee’s Supply Chain Capabilities, Quality Control Standards, and Franchise Support Infrastructure Across the United States

BREA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN) (the “Company”), a leader in the specialty coffee market, announced today that it has entered into a distribution partnership with Sysco Corporation, global leader in food distribution, marking a major milestone in support of the Company’s nationwide franchise expansion strategy.

As Reborn Coffee continues to expand its franchise footprint across the United States, a scalable distribution platform is increasingly important to maintaining product consistency, operational efficiency, and quality standards across locations. Through this partnership, Reborn Coffee expects to strengthen supply chain execution and standardize distribution support for both existing and future franchise operators nationwide.

Under the program, Reborn Coffee will be able to leverage Sysco’s distribution network, ordering infrastructure, and service capabilities to improve fulfillment reliability and streamline purchasing across its system. The partnership is also expected to enhance Reborn Coffee’s operating model through access to quality assurance resources, food safety protocols, local sourcing support, and operational tools that can help stores execute more consistently.

The Company believes this distribution partnership will also improve franchise readiness by providing a more structured framework for product delivery and systemwide support, allowing store teams and franchise operators to focus more time on customer experience and revenue-generating operations.

"This partnership is an important step in building the infrastructure needed to support Reborn Coffee’s national franchise growth," said Jay Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Reborn Coffee. "A strong distribution platform is essential to scaling a franchise system while protecting product quality and brand consistency. We believe this relationship will help us expand more efficiently and better support our operators across the country."

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 340 distribution centers, in over 10 countries, with 76,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $78 billion in fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024.

As the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company's independent registered public accounting firm's audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company's ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company's ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

