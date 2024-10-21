Higher Education Facing a Shift, not a Cliff: 2025 Landscape of Higher Education Report Shows

Lenexa, Kan., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EducationDynamics (EDDY), a leader in marketing and enrollment management services for higher education, has released the 2025 Landscape of Higher Education Report, which has emphasized the evolving trends reshaping the industry. While experts have warned of a looming enrollment cliff for years, EDDY’s findings suggest that may not be the case. New data suggests new opportunities may save the industry, if institutions choose to embrace the Modern Learner.

“Higher education isn’t collapsing—it’s shifting. Institutions must adapt to meet the evolving needs of today’s students or risk being left behind,” said President of Enrollment Management Services for EducationDynamics Greg Clayton. “Focusing on flexible learning options and career-relevant education will be key to thriving in this new landscape.”

The report, available online today, highlights economic challenges, demographic changes and altered student priorities as defining characteristics of this shift in higher education.

Key Takeaway: Enrollment Growth Remains Steady, Thanks to New Student Populations

Today's Modern Learner, spanning all ages, is more focused on flexibility, affordability and career outcomes than on traditional campus experiences. From recent high school graduates to mid-career professionals, these learners demand personalized, accessible, and relevant educational pathways.

While there is a demographic decline in 18-year-olds, the opportunity lies in diversifying the student pool. The “some college, no credential” (SCNC) population has reached 36.8 million in the U.S., and re-enrollment among this group grew by 9.1% in the 2022-2023 academic year. Institutions that offer flexible, targeted programs will find significant opportunities to re-engage these learners.

International students also present an important growth opportunity. Public institutions already host nearly 67% of all undergraduate international enrollments, and attracting this group will enhance cultural diversity and strengthen academic communities.

Key Takeaway: Modern Learners Have Different Priorities and Demand New Educational Pathways

The report’s Labor Force Participation Rate section also highlights the growing competitiveness of the job market. With Baby Boomers leaving the workforce earlier than expected, significant knowledge and skills gaps are emerging. At the same time, younger generations are more reluctant to switch jobs due to a lack of the advanced education or specialized skills needed to fill these openings.

Colleges and universities can play a pivotal role in shaping the future labor market and providing value to Modern Learners. Higher education institutions must step in and offer programs that reskill and upskill new generations of learners, equipping them with the qualifications needed to thrive in today’s workforce.

Key Takeaway: To Thrive, Institutions Must Adapt to the Modern Learner

The report offers a clear roadmap for institutions looking to stay ahead of the curve. By embracing the Modern Learner, institutions can diversify their student pools and offer educational experiences that align with the realities of today’s workforce.

To succeed, the report recommends that colleges and universities:

Expand their offerings to include alternative credentials, such as certificates and apprenticeships that provide students with practical skills and immediate job-market relevance.

Invest in online and hybrid learning modalities to provide the flexibility that Modern Learners demand.

Develop targeted outreach and support services to re-engage SCNC students and attract international learners.

Collaborate with industry partners to ensure curricula align with current and future job-market needs.

Enhance dual enrollment programs to help high school students transition seamlessly into college while gaining college credit.

The results are clear: Higher education is evolving, not declining. By focusing on flexibility, career relevance and the needs of the Modern Learner, institutions can remain competitive and relevant.

Now in its fifth year, the Landscape of Higher Education Report remains an essential resource for higher education leaders who want to remain competitive and relevant in this new era. The data-driven report compiles information from publicly available data sources, including National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the National Center for Education Statistics and Gallup polling, to create a holistic analysis of the industry.



About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the transformative strategic partner that helps schools meet the challenges and opportunities of serving today's student. Our mission is to expand opportunity through education by helping colleges and universities understand, engage, and serve students. We have dedicated the last 35 years to helping schools serve adult and non-traditional students through online programs, and we are the largest provider of unbundled marketing and enrollment management services for online and adult-focused higher ed.