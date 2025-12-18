EducationDynamics Gathers the Challengers and Disruptors of Higher Ed for InsightsEDU 2026

Lenexa, Kansas, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traditional models no longer guarantee survival, let alone growth. EducationDynamics today announced the speaker lineup for InsightsEDU 2026, taking place February 17-19 at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. This year’s roster is not just a list of names; it is a collection of the industry's sharpest minds, gathered to dismantle the status quo and rebuild strategies centered on the Modern Learner.

InsightsEDU has long been the destination for leaders who understand that data is knowledge and knowledge is power. The 2026 conference digs deeper, focusing on the critical unification of brand reputation and revenue generation. The agenda eschews theoretical fluff in favor of "real talk"—pragmatic, data-driven solutions for the enrollment and engagement challenges facing college and university leaders today.

A Lineup Built for Action, Not Just Observation

The 2026 speaker list represents a convergence of higher education leadership, big tech innovation and strategic enrollment management. Attendees will hear from experts who are actively rewriting the rules of engagement.

"We didn't just look for speakers; we looked for problem solvers and agitators who refuse to settle for 'the way it's always been done,'" said Brent Ramdin, CEO of EducationDynamics. "The divide between enrollment strategy and brand reputation is closing. The institutions that thrive in the next decade will be the ones that understand how to integrate these forces. Our speakers—from platform insiders to campus presidents—are the ones leading that charge."

The Voices Transforming Higher Education

Platform Insiders: With the Modern Learner living online, InsightsEDU features experts who understand the platforms driving enrollment decisions. Speakers include Andrew Fleischer, Head of Industry, Education at Google; Matthew Loonam, Lead Enterprise Account Executive, Higher Education at LinkedIn; Sydney Parker and Cristina Fernandez, Strategic Account Managers at Meta; Chris Marpo, Head of Education Partnerships at Reddit; and Alex Minot, Client Partner Lead at Snapchat.

Institutional Innovators: Senior leaders from diverse institutions—including Texas A&M University, Arizona State University, Southern New Hampshire University, University of Cincinnati and Wayne State College—will share how they are navigating headwinds with agility and student-centric strategies.

Strategic Powerhouses: The event highlights the expanded capabilities of EducationDynamics, featuring thought leadership from the RW Jones Agency, including President Maggy Ralbovsky, demonstrating the power of aligning high-level communications with enrollment goals.

Unfiltered Conversations

In a commitment to transparency and authenticity, InsightsEDU 2026 will feature The EdUp Experience Podcast live onsite. Hosts Dr. Joe Sallustio and Elvin Freytes will conduct live, unfiltered interviews, pressing speakers and attendees on the tough questions that most conferences avoid.

Don't wait for the industry to change around you. Be the driver of that change. Registration for InsightsEDU 2026 is open now. Visit InsightsEDU.educationdynamics.com for more information.

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the strategic partner for higher education institutions that are done settling for the status quo. We fuse brand, marketing, communications and enrollment into one integrated force, because aligning revenue and reputation is no longer optional — it’s survival. Powered by one of the most robust first-party data sets in higher ed, we don’t just advise on strategy; we activate and execute. If you’re ready to rethink the future of higher education, we’re ready to help you build it. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com.