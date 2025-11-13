Higher Education Leaders Convene to Challenge the Status Quo at InsightsEDU 2026 Conference

Lenexa, Kansas, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With higher education at an inflection point, facing shifting demographics, new social and economic realities, and the transformational impact of Artificial Intelligence, EducationDynamics today announced the return of its InsightsEDU Conference to address the critical topics impacting enrollment growth and institutional sustainability. The conference will take place February 17–19, 2026, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort and is open to higher education leaders seeking transformational solutions to the biggest challenges facing higher education.

This year’s theme, "The Future Unbound," is a direct challenge to university presidents, marketing executives and enrollment leaders to dismantle the outdated silos and risk-averse tactics stifling institutional growth.

"Too many institutions are still operating from an outdated playbook, waiting for a 'return to normal' that isn't coming," said Brent Ramdin, Chief Executive Officer at EducationDynamics. "InsightsEDU 2026 is designed for the leaders who are tired of playing it safe while they slowly watch their institutions fall further behind. We are unbinding the future of higher ed from the constraints of the past, focusing exclusively on the pragmatic strategies required to attract and engage today's Modern Learner."

Unlike typical industry gatherings diluted by overflowing exhibit halls and redundant sessions, InsightsEDU 2026 maintains an intentional focus on high-impact engagement and actionable insights. Participation is reserved for higher ed professionals and a curated group of strategic partners, ensuring conversations focus on solving critical challenges rather than hearing sales pitches.

InsightsEDU 2026 Highlights:

The Great Reinvention: A norm-challenging keynote series where presidents and industry visionaries address their current strategies in the face of an unforgiving market.

The Modern Learner Intel: Exclusive first-look access to EducationDynamics' 2026 proprietary research, providing the data needed to understand students who now prioritize flexibility, career outcomes and undeniable value regardless of modality.

The EdUp Experience Live: Dr. Joe Sallustio and Elvin Freytes return to broadcast live from the conference floor, pressing guests for unfiltered takes on the industry's toughest questions.

Strategy Over Theory: 40+ sessions dedicated to delivering real-world solutions that address today’s biggest challenges and drive enrollment now.

Registration for InsightsEDU 2026 is now open. Early bird pricing for individuals and institutional teams ends December 15, 2025. Visit InsightsEDU.educationdynamics.com for more information.

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the strategic partner for higher education institutions that are done settling for the status quo. We fuse brand, marketing, communications and enrollment into one integrated force, because aligning revenue and reputation is no longer optional — it’s survival. Powered by one of the most robust first-party data sets in higher ed, we don’t just advise on strategy; we activate and execute. If you’re ready to rethink the future of higher education, we’re ready to help you build it. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com.