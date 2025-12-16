EducationDynamics Taps Culture Visionary Matt Dunsmoor to Challenge Higher Ed Norms at InsightsEDU 2026

Lenexa, Kansas, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a higher education landscape often paralyzed by tradition and uncertainty, EducationDynamics (EDDY) is declaring that the wait-and-see approach is over. To champion its 2026 conference theme, "The Future Unbound," EDDY has selected Matt Dunsmoor—a visionary on the future of work and a "Start with WHY" expert—as the keynote speaker for InsightsEDU 2026.

The event, taking place February 17-19, 2026, at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, will gather the industry’s most forward-thinking presidents and leaders. The goal is not merely to discuss enrollment trends but to dismantle the barriers preventing institutions from serving the Modern Learner.

Matt Dunsmoor is not a traditional academic speaker. He is a master trainer at Simon Sinek’s The Optimism Company, delivering workshops and keynotes to help spread Simon’s message and help more people find their WHY. Dunsmoor specializes in the intersection of intentional culture and organizational agility. An "Elder Millennial" with a background spanning tech, governance and organizational design, he bridges the critical gap between established leadership and the demands of the next generation.

His keynote will challenge university leaders to stop treating culture and strategy as separate entities. In a market where the Modern Learner demands authenticity and value, an institution’s "WHY" is its strongest enrollment tool.

“We didn't choose a keynote speaker to make the audience feel comfortable; we chose Matt to make them think differently,” said Greg Clayton, President of Enrollment Management Services at EducationDynamics. “'The Future Unbound' isn’t just a catchy tagline—it’s a mandate. Higher education cannot survive if it remains tethered to outdated governance and unclear missions. Matt Dunsmoor brings the precise mix of generational insight and cultural strategy that leaders need to unlock their institution's potential.”

Dunsmoor’s session will focus on the power of intentionality. He argues that high-performing organizations—whether global tech giants or mid-sized universities—succeed only when they build a culture that supports their vision.

“Mission is what we put in. Vision is what we hope happens as a result,” says Dunsmoor. At InsightsEDU, he will explore how universities can clarify that mission to create a ripple effect that boosts reputation, employee engagement and student enrollment.

A Conference Built for Action, Not Observation. InsightsEDU 2026 breaks the mold of the standard "crowded expo hall" conference. It is an intimate, high-impact gathering limited to higher education professionals and a select group of sponsors.

The agenda features over 40 sessions led by 65+ subject matter experts, all designed to address the specific "reputation and revenue" challenges of today. From AI integration to demographic shifts, the content is curated for leaders tired of playing it safe.

