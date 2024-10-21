21 October 2024

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF PROPOSED CHANGE TO THE ISSUING AND PAYING AGENT

The Issuer refers to a notice issued by it on 27 September 2024 (the “Preliminary Notice”).

The Issuer hereby notifies ETP Securityholders that the Issuer, the Trustee, the Registrar, Apex IFS, Apex Fund Services and the Manager have entered into a novation agreement to effect the IPA Change (the “Novation Agreement”). The Novation Agreement is effective as at the date of this notice.

The Issuer further notifies ETP Securityholders that:

on and from the date of this notice, Apex Fund Services shall act as the Issuing and Paying Agent under the Programme; and

as at the date of this notice, the sub-delegation agreement entered into between Apex IFS and BCMGlobal ASI Limited in relation to certain issuing and paying agency services, has terminated.

Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 5 September 2024 or the Preliminary Notice.