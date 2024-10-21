Noted Healthcare Veteran Joins Rivkin Radler

New York, NY, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health law firm founder and healthcare mergers and acquisitions leader Norton L. Travis has joined Rivkin Radler as Counsel in the firm’s Health Services Practice Group. Travis, whose career spans more than 40 years, co-founded Garfunkel, Wild & Travis, P.C. where he oversaw the firm’s corporate and mergers/acquisitions practice before moving on to executive leadership positions at national and local healthcare businesses. His accomplishments include:

Serving as Executive Vice President & General Counsel at the nation’s largest oncology practice where he spearheaded mergers/acquisitions both nationally and in Latin America;

Coordinating the formation and $350M funding for The New York Proton Center, the world’s busiest proton beam center, created through a consortium of leading New York health systems: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Montefiore Health System, and Mount Sinai Health System; and

Serving as CEO of ProHEALTH Dental, a network of state-of-the-art dental clinics that are affiliated with several of metropolitan New York’s major health systems.

Evan Krinick, Rivkin Radler’s Managing Partner, stated, “Norton brings a unique background, experience and expertise to our firm. We are honored that he has chosen us to continue his distinguished career.” Rivkin Radler’s Health Services Group Co-Chair Benjamin Malerba said, “I have had the privilege of working with Norton for many years. In addition to his broad knowledge of the legal issues facing healthcare providers, his business instincts and experience bring a unique asset to our practice. I’m truly excited to be working with him.”

Travis added, “The healthcare industry remains highly dynamic with great opportunities for continued consolidations. Since leaving the law firm business over 15 years ago, I have had a true insider’s look on how to make healthcare businesses successful. I look forward to working with Ben and the team at Rivkin Radler and sharing these experiences with the firm’s diverse client base.”

About Rivkin Radler

Rivkin Radler represents a variety of healthcare stakeholders. The firm’s attorneys assist clients in navigating the myriad healthcare laws and regulations, and in identifying emerging trends and opportunities in changing laws, regulations and policies that allow clients to succeed in an ever-changing landscape.

Established in 1950, Rivkin Radler has offices in Albany, NY; Hackensack, NJ; Jacksonville, FL; New York City; Poughkeepsie, NY; and Uniondale, NY. The firm, which employs more than 240 attorneys across 23 practice groups, is nationally recognized and was named an American Lawyer Media “Go-To” Firm by its clients. The firm is recognized by the Legal 500, Chambers USA and Best Law Firms®.

