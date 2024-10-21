Nimbus Capital Invests $10M in Alvara Protocol to Revolutionize Asset Management in DeFi

London, UK, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nimbus Capital has committed $10 million in funding to the growth and development of Alvara Protocol, a transformative platform aimed at democratizing asset management within the DeFi space.

Built on the newly developed ERC-7621 token standard, co-authored with tech partner Troon Technologies, Alvara Protocol introduces an innovative tokenized basket factory that streamlines and simplifies basket management, making it more accessible for all users.

As a private investment group specializing in financing transformative change and dynamic growth, Nimbus Capital strategically invests in innovative organizations across the globe. Their recent commitments include a €25 million equity investment in HUI and their VC 3.0 Super App, along with a £20 million investment in Leeton Holding Ltd, a global leader in recovering high-value ingredients from vegetable waste and botanical products.

Additionally, Nimbus has pledged to utilize Alvara’s institutional side-chain, tailored to meet the needs of traditional asset managers and institutions, complete with KYC facilities for accredited investors.



“Alvara is uniquely positioned to capitalize on a major growth opportunity in decentralized finance. With an impressive management team, cutting-edge technology like the ERC-7621 Basket Token Standard, and the ability to democratize fund management, they’ve built a platform that is both innovative and scalable. This $10 million capital infusion is a strategic decision, as Alvara’s transparent, decentralized approach and early traction, bolstered by Troon’s tech expertise, make it a stronger and more competitive player. This funding will help Alvara accelerate its development and expand its impact across the DeFi space,” said Robert Baker, Managing Partner of Nimbus Capital.

With Alvara offering a unique ecosystem that ensures complete transparency for investors and asset managers, Nimbus Capital's investment will further accelerate the development of intelligent solutions that enhance the security of DeFi while providing intuitive user experiences to a broader market.



For more information about Alvara Protocol, visit https://www.alvara.xyz.

About Nimbus Capital

Nimbus Capital is a private investment group focused on cross-border transactions. The group offers flexible and innovative funding solutions to growing businesses across the globe. Nimbus actively invests in blockchain technologies and DeFi to capitalize on their transformative financial potential. The firm is led by experienced managers with successful track records in the international markets and backed by In On Capital, a boutique wealth management firm with over USD $1.2 billion in AUM.

For more information about Nimbus Capital, visit https://www.nimbuscapitalfund.com/.

