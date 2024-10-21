HealthEx Raises $14M led by General Catalyst to Empower Patients and Health Systems to do more with Health Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEx, a team of healthcare and technology veterans building a global consumer preference and consent platform for healthcare to unlock data access, launched today and announced $14M in Seed and Series A funding. The company’s financing round is led by General Catalyst, with participation by Electric Capital.

HealthEx’s latest funding will accelerate the expansion of its AI-powered platform. The company will scale development to simplify integrating the patient voice across all healthcare activities, while simultaneously automating the manual burden of security and compliance processes needed in the increasingly complex landscape of health data access.

The HealthEx solution is one of the first AI platforms that enables healthcare organizations to easily create, collect, and enforce patient consent and preferences, and allow health systems to fulfill their roles as trusted stewards of patient data. Healthcare organizations can enhance the patient experience, boost operational efficiency, increase compliance, and unlock new data licensing opportunities.

“As health systems embark on a new era of AI-driven care, one area ripe for disruption is analog consent and data access processes that leave consumers unsure of their choices and health systems open to security and compliance risks,” said Stephen Klasko, MD, special advisor with General Catalyst and former CEO of Thomas Jefferson Health. “By enabling ethical access to proprietary health data, HealthEx can help organizations maintain patient trust and transform their operations to generate greater value through their health data.”

Healthcare organizations face new complexities in data use and licensing. Patients and healthcare organizations need a more streamlined, transparent approach to ensure trust and compliance in today’s data-driven landscape. Built in collaboration with leading health systems, the HealthEx solution will help manage massive amounts of unstructured content in lengthy consents, legal contracts, and other policy documents governing data access and transform this content into automated, enforceable workflows.

HealthEx transforms consent from a one-dimensional process that patients find confusing, and healthcare organizations struggle to granularly enforce, into a comprehensive platform offering. AI agents help clinical staff generate consents for different use cases during the care journey to reduce manual effort. Data and compliance administrators can programmatically enforce granular consents and leverage AI-assisted risk assessments of existing consents, giving them confidence that preferences and all sources of data policy are followed through via HealthEx’s APIs, gateways, and secure data vaults.

“As healthcare organizations face new complexities in data use and licensing, it’s clear that both patients and providers need a more streamlined, transparent solution to ensure trust and compliance in today’s data-driven landscape,” said Priyanka Agarwal, MD, MBA, co-founder and CEO of HealthEx and a healthcare veteran with experience in clinical medicine, digital health, and the life sciences. “We allow healthcare organizations to manage this data effectively while giving patients more control over their healthcare decisions and creating a more transparent process. Our vision is to manage patient preferences and consent for individuals across every healthcare touchpoint with a unified experience for preferences, consent, and data access management.”

HealthEx complements national efforts in health data interoperability to allow greater patient input in data movement, including TEFCA’s individual access services. Demonstrating the company’s commitment to interoperability, HealthEx makes patient and health system data preferences and policies available to ecosystem collaborators in formats compatible with emerging HL7 Consent FHIR standards.

HealthEx was hatched by General Catalyst and is deeply integrated with the VC firm's Health Assurance network . The HealthEx solution is available today. For more information on HealthEx’s offering and its unique patient preference and consent management platform, visit: www.healthex.io

About HealthEx

Founded in 2022, HealthEx is a leader in patient preference and consent management for healthcare. Its AI-powered platform enables healthcare organizations to efficiently collect, manage, and enforce patient consent and preferences, improving both patient trust and operational efficiency. HealthEx empowers patients to take control of their healthcare decisions, while helping health systems navigate complex data environments.

HealthEx was founded by Priyanka Agarwal, MD, MBA, who was previously at UCSF and MyoKardia, acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb, and Anand Raghavan, who was previously part of the founding team and VP of Engineering at BlueJeans, acquired by Verizon. Their team is composed of leading technologists and healthcare professionals. For more information, visit www.healthex.io

About General Catalyst

General Catalyst is a venture capital firm that invests in powerful, positive change that endures — for our entrepreneurs, our investors, our people, and society. We support founders with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, partnering with them from seed to growth stage and beyond to build companies that withstand the test of time. With offices in San Francisco, New York City, London, Berlin, Bangalore, and Boston, the firm has helped support the growth of businesses such as: Airbnb, Deliveroo, Guild, Gusto, Hubspot, Illumio, Lemonade, Livongo, Oscar, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, and Warby Parker. For more: www.generalcatalyst.com .

Media Contact

HealthEx

press@healthex.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eed4ea4a-b34c-4e6f-9aab-e249189c871a