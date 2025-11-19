HealthEx appoints Jeremy Schwarz as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEx, a modern data rights management platform that enables individuals to securely access and share their health records for personal use or with any trusted third party, has appointed Jeremy Schwarz as Chief Commercial Officer. After serving as an embedded advisor to HealthEx, he is moving into a full-time leadership role to advance its mission of empowering individuals with real-time access to their comprehensive health records and delivering a future in which data moves seamlessly and responsibly, always on the patient’s terms.

As CCO, he will accelerate HealthEx’s growth by embedding measurable value into every partnership – helping enterprises deliver more timely, affordable, and personalized experiences for patients, driven by real-time access to clinical records through patients’ own right of access. Through large-scale collaborations with payers, providers, digital health applications and AI teams, Jeremy will drive commercial ROI across the ecosystem.

He brings deep experience in regulated technology and patient data. At Veeva Systems, he led enterprise and global account teams for leading life sciences organizations and contributed to annual revenue growth from $300M to $1.85B through his tenure. Since then, he has partnered with emerging healthcare technology companies to sharpen product–market fit, build scalable commercial teams, and accelerate go-to-market to improve care, operations, and research.

Jeremy steps into this role at a time when individuals expect trust, transparency, and real-time access as they navigate their health journeys,” said Priyanka Agarwal, MD, MBA, Co-founder and CEO of HealthEx. “With CMS advancing a patient-centric healthcare ecosystem and AI redefining healthcare, seamless interoperability and patient-directed data exchange are becoming foundational infrastructure. Jeremy’s focus on customer success and mission-aligned collaboration will help scale the next generation of trusted, patient-directed data exchange.

“We are building a new foundation for consumer-driven healthcare that combines digital identity, unified data and computable consent to break the industry’s existing silos,” added Anand Raghavan, Co-founder and CTO of HealthEx. “Jeremy will help expand our ecosystem of payers, providers, and digital health partners so that patient-directed data exchange becomes the default, not the exception.”

As CCO, Schwarz will lead commercial, sales, and marketing efforts for HealthEx.

To learn more visit HealthEx.io

About HealthEx

Founded in 2022, HealthEx has built a patient-centric data rights management platform that enables individuals to securely access and share their health records for personal use and with any trusted third party. Its underlying computable consent infrastructure and AI-driven data policy engine ensure that all patient choices are respected and enforced at the point of data access.

HealthEx supports organizations in ensuring that individuals have agency, choice, and input regarding how their health records drive clinical value. The platform delivers full auditability, transparency, and control - empowering individuals to play an active role in their care, while helping healthcare organizations enforce patient choice and navigate complex data environments.

HealthEx is committed to delivering a future where health data moves seamlessly and responsibly, always on the patient's terms.