The Lundquist Institute and Mayo Clinic Awarded $2.46M NIH Grant to Investigate Cellular Senescence in Trisomy 21 Lung Disease

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, in collaboration with Mayo Clinic, is proud to announce that Dr. Denise Al Alam and her co-Principal Investigator colleague, Dr. Christina Pabelick from the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN have been awarded a prestigious R01 Grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) - National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI). The grant, totaling $2,457,071, has been allocated for their groundbreaking project entitled “Cellular Senescence in Trisomy 21 Lung Disease,” which commenced on September 1, 2024.

This award represents a significant step forward in the pursuit of advancing knowledge in Women’s and Children’s Health, underscoring the commitment to excellence in research at both The Lundquist Institute and the Mayo Clinic. This research focuses on the pulmonary complications that are the leading cause of hospitalization in children and adults with Down Syndrome (DS), particularly neonates and young children who are at high risk for severe respiratory issues.

Pulmonary complications in Down Syndrome commonly manifest as upper airway diseases such as tracheobronchial malacia and airway obstruction with wheezing, especially in babies and children. These conditions lead to significant clinical challenges, yet the underlying mechanisms remain poorly understood. Dr. Al Alam and Dr. Pabelick's research aims to shed light on the early, perinatal factors that contribute to lung disease in this vulnerable population. The potential to make a lifelong impact is immense, as this work addresses major unmet medical needs in the care of individuals with DS.

Of particular significance is the study of cellular senescence (Sen)—a hallmark of aging in DS, also recognized as a progeroid syndrome. Sen cells enter a state of irreversible growth arrest and secrete pro-inflammatory factors known as the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), which can have harmful effects on surrounding tissues. This research will investigate the impact of cellular senescence in the development of lung disease in infants and children with DS.

This comprehensive investigation into the role of cellular senescence in T21 lung disease is expected to provide new insights into potential therapeutic strategies, including the use of senolytic drugs to target detrimental senescent cells. Such innovative approaches hold promise for improving the quality of life for individuals with DS, a population with significant unmet medical needs.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this grant and are excited to continue to collaborate with our long time colleagues and collaborators at the Mayo Clinic to push the boundaries of what is known about lung disease in individuals with Down Syndrome,” said Dr. Al Alam. “By focusing on cellular senescence, we hope to uncover critical insights that could revolutionize care for this highly vulnerable population.”

For more information about this project, please contact Jennifer Strong at jennifer.strong@lundquist.org or 310.974.9300.

About The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (TLI) is a world-leading nonprofit biomedical research institute in Los Angeles County. Affiliated with the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, TLI has an international reputation for advancing clinical and translational research, training physician scientists, and delivering valued community service programs.