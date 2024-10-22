EXOSENS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NVLS (NIGHT VISION LASER SPAIN), SPECIALIST IN NIGHT VISION EQUIPMENT

PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE– MADRID, SPAIN, OCTOBER, 22nd 2024

Exosens announces having reached a definitive agreement to acquire Spanish-based NVLS, a specialist in night vision equipment, widening its optical and mechanical deep know-how

This acquisition will enable NVLS to develop its business in Spain, Latin America and Asia and will contribute to providing enhanced night vision solutions to Armed Forces.

Exosens, a high-tech company focused on providing mission and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technology, today announces the signing of the acquisition of Spain-based company NVLS, a specialist developer and manufacturer of man-portable night vision and thermal devices.

“With the acquisition of NVLS, we will enhance our long-term innovation capabilities for multi-sensor platforms using detectors and cameras made by Exosens.

Serving and delivering large volumes of high-performance image intensifiers to all our customers and end-users remain our priority in the years to come. We are committed to our customers to maintain the same high level of service and support that we have thrived to constantly deliver as the reference ITAR-free image intensifier tube provider».” commented Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens.

NVLS, based in Spain with 63 employees, has developed a strong expertise in the field of man-portable night vision equipment, offering ultra-compact large field of view devices that provide enhanced visibility for land and aviation missions. These devices have been introduced as the new standards within the Spanish Armed Forces, Customs Police and Guardia Civil.

“We are very pleased to join Exosens group with which we have built a strong supplier relationship since many years. All our products lines have always been using Photonis image intensifier tubes which ensure a high level of image quality and reliability. We will continue to benefit from their extended sensors technology platform to develop a new generation of devices, bringing unrivaled performances to armed forces.” stated Jorge de la Torre, CEO of NVLS.

The transaction is expected to be finalized in the coming months. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed and are pending customary clearances and approvals.

ABOUT EXOSENS:

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor‐made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 11 sites, in Europe and North America and with over 1,700 employees.

Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ﴾Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2﴿ and is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment.

For more information: exosens.com

