Half of Canadians delay seeking medical advice despite health concerns, Maple report reveals

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Maple, Canada’s leading virtual healthcare platform, has released a new report revealing that 50 percent of Canadians delay seeking medical advice, even when faced with health concerns. Titled “ Health on Hold: The Need to Unlock a Proactive Care Future in Canada ,” the report sheds light on the significant barriers Canadians face in accessing proactive healthcare amidst increasing strain on the system.

Based on a survey conducted by Maple among members of the Angus Reid Forum, the first-of-its-kind report unpacks how barriers to timely, proactive care not only negatively affect health outcomes but exacerbate the strain on the healthcare system, leading to more costly interventions, draining provincial and federal resources. It delves into systemic barriers fueling alarming trends in Canadian healthcare, such as a lack of access to primary care providers and the guilt many feel over using an overburdened health system for non-urgent issues.



Key survey findings include:

81% of Canadians face barriers to proactive care, with women more likely to report previous negative experiences with healthcare practitioners and feeling dissuaded from seeking care as barriers

Nearly half of all Canadians report not feeling in control of their own healthcare, and only 7% feel they have complete control

86% of Canadians who feel a lack of control over their healthcare wish they could see a doctor more often

77% of Canadians turn to search engines to self-diagnose serious symptoms instead of consulting a healthcare professional

“Proactive care is essential for improving health outcomes and easing the burden on our overstretched healthcare system, yet most Canadians still face significant barriers to accessing it,” said Brett Belchetz, CEO and co-founder of Maple. “Primary care providers are working harder than ever, with many facing burnout just trying to meet the demands of reactive care, leaving little capacity to focus on proactive care. Without access to early intervention, more serious conditions develop, putting even greater strain on both patients and the system. Technology has the potential to bridge these gaps, allowing us to prioritize proactive care, reduce strain on the system, and empower Canadians to take control of their health.”

Based on Statistics Canada data, at least 35 percent of all deaths of those under 75 were potentially avoidable through proactive care efforts like lifestyle changes and vaccinations, effective screening or early detection and ongoing treatment of conditions1. With one in five Canadian adults – 6.5 million – lacking access to a family doctor2, many Canadians wait for a minor health issue to become severe before getting medical help, leading to significant personal and systemic costs.

The report illustrates the severe consequences of delayed care and the pressing need for change, underscoring a critical opportunity to transform Canada’s healthcare system and empower a shift toward timely, proactive care.

Survey Methodology

These findings are from a survey conducted by Maple from August 7 to August 9, 2024, among a representative sample of 1,510 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

