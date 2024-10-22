Special Dividend Declaration

Following a successful period of realisations, the Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to declare a special interim dividend of 7.1p per share which will be paid on 15 November 2024.

The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 31 October 2024, with a record date of 1 November 2024 and a payment date of 15 November 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181