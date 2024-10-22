Europe Regulatory Technology Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by 23% to Reach $4.59 Billion this Year - Investment Opportunities Databook to 2029

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe RegTech Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Market Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The regtech industry in Europe is expected to grow by 23.0% on annual basis to reach US$4.59 billion in 2024. The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 15.3% during 2024-2029. The regtech in the country will increase from US$3.73 billion in 2023 to reach US$9.38 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.





The RegTech landscape in Europe is rapidly evolving, marked by increasing regulation complexity and a growing demand for innovative compliance solutions. As financial institutions seek to navigate this challenging environment, collaboration between regulators and technology providers will be essential.



By addressing existing challenges, such as regulatory fragmentation and integration issues, Europe can capitalize on emerging opportunities for growth in the RegTech sector. The continuing teamwork between governments, banks, and tech companies will be important in creating a strong system that follows the rules and helps more people access financial services in Africa.

Reasons to buy

Gain comprehensive Market Insights: Access detailed analyses of RegTech spending across various industries, including banking, healthcare, and retail. This understanding will enable you to allocate budgets effectively and prioritize investments based on market demand.

Product and Technology Breakdown: Explore various RegTech products, such as identity verification solutions, compliance management platforms, and fraud detection systems. Insights into the adoption of technologies like AI, blockchain, and RPA will inform your product development and integration strategies.

Industry-Specific Applications: Gain tailored insights on how different sectors implement RegTech solutions. By examining industry-specific needs, you can better align your offerings to meet regulatory requirements and enhance operational efficiency.

Market Share and Competitive Analysis: Understand the competitive landscape through in-depth market share analysis among RegTech companies. This information will assist in identifying potential partnerships and benchmarking your organization against key market players.

Deployment Models and Compliance Focus: Review various deployment options, including on-premise, hybrid, and service models, to determine the best fit for your organization. Additionally, grasp the regulatory landscape to ensure compliance management strategies are both proactive and effective.

Trends in RegTech



RegTech in Europe is evolving rapidly, driven by stringent regulatory requirements and technological advancements.



Key trends include:

Increased Automation: Banks and other financial companies use computer programs like artificial intelligence and machine learning to make following rules and regulations easier. This shift allows for real-time monitoring and proactive risk management, reducing the reliance on traditional manual compliance methods.

Regulatory Sandboxes: Countries like France have established regulatory sandboxes to foster innovation in RegTech. These environments allow startups to test their solutions under regulatory oversight, promoting the development of new technologies while ensuring compliance with existing laws.

Focus on Data Privacy and Security: With regulations like GDPR in place, RegTech solutions are increasingly focused on enhancing data protection and privacy measures. Companies are investing in tools that facilitate compliance with these regulations, safeguarding consumer data.

An example of this trend is ComplyAdvantage, a London-based RegTech firm that uses AI to provide real-time insights into risk and compliance, helping businesses navigate complex regulatory landscapes effectively. This illustrates how RegTech addresses current challenges and drives innovation across Europe's financial sector.



Recent Launches with Example

In the past year, several innovative RegTech solutions have emerged in Europe. A prominent example is ComplyAdvantage, which launched an advanced AI-driven platform for real-time transaction monitoring and risk assessment. This platform provides financial institutions with enhanced capabilities to detect suspicious activities and more effectively comply with anti-money laundering regulations.

ComplyAdvantage aims to reduce businesses' compliance burden by automating these processes while increasing the accuracy of risk assessments.

Partnerships and Collaborations

Strategic partnerships are crucial for driving RegTech innovation in Europe. The European Banking Authority (EBA) and various RegTech firms collaborate significantly through its regulatory sandbox initiative. This sandbox allows selected companies to pilot their solutions under regulatory supervision, facilitating early engagement with regulators and fostering trust.

Another noteworthy partnership involves Engage Hub, which recently joined forces with The RegTech Association to promote best practices in compliance technology. This partnership aims to improve the use of technology in regulating financial services across Europe by creating a place for people in the industry to share knowledge.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 2478 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Europe



Scope



Regulatory Compliance Spending By Industry

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector

Other Industries

RegTech Companies Market Share By Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

By Industry

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector

Other Industries

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Big Data Analytics

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Blockchain Technology

Cloud Computing

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication

Data Encryption and Security Technologies

Data Visualization Tools

Other Technology

Banking and Financial Services and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Insurance and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Healthcare and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Other Products

Telecommunications and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Retail and Type of Products

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Transportation and Logistics and Type of Products

Transportation and Logistics Compliance Management Platforms

Risk Assessment Tools

Other Products

Real Estate and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

Government and Public Sector and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Other Products

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Fraud Detection Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Other Products

Big Data Analytics Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Other Products

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

Blockchain Technology and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

Cloud Computing Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

Data Encryption and Security Technologies and Type of Products

Protection Technologies

Fraud Detection Systems

Other Products

Data Visualization Tools and Type of Products

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Regulatory Reporting

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

By Deployment

Service Model

On-premise Model

Hybrid Model

By Product Offering

Service

Solution

By Company Size

Small Company

Medium Company

Large Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10mx74

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment