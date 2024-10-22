Melissa's Cloud-Based DataGen API Provides On-Demand Access to Comprehensive Address, Consumer, and Business Data

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete, accurate data is key to building and maintaining a business, but comprehensive customer and prospect data is imperative to gaining and holding a competitive edge. To help companies achieve this, Melissa has launched its Restful Service DataGen API, the most flexible, third-party data resource available for on-demand address, resident, consumer, property, and business data. When integrated with in-house data, this rich resource can considerably improve business analytics and deepen insights.

“DataGen addresses the data inaccuracies that can plague an organization, challenging its ability to make timely and accurate decisions,” said Daniel Kha Le, Chief Data Officer, Melissa. “It’s a robust Restful Service API, providing seamless, real-time access to comprehensive demographic, firmographic, location intelligence, and property information that can be used to maximize the value of a company’s existing customer data.”

Integrated as a single API, DataGen offers address details from 240+ countries and territories. Companies can quickly develop consumer profiles featuring a range of demographic attributes, including residential information such as length of residence, age ranges, new homeownership, or new movers. In-depth property details include data such as absentee ownership, mortgage data, and foreclosures. Similar data is available on businesses and business contacts.

DataGen provides users with counts, sample records, and comprehensive datasets. Once a user sets their preferred parameters, they can stream and access a list of contacts, addresses, businesses, or other data in real time. Users are in control of data received, using filters such as city and state, ZIP codes, polygons, or neighborhoods. Once record counts are established, users can further filter without having to pay for data that is not needed. Sample data is returned so results can be previewed; once purchased, data is streamed as a paginated result in JSON format.

Click here to access an on-demand webinar demonstrating how Melissa’s Restful Service DataGen API provides access to high-quality third-party data useful for advanced data modeling, target marketing, and customer personalization using SQL Server or other RDBMS technologies. Click here for more information or to request a license key to access DataGen, or contact sales@melissa.com.

