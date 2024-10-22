Huntress Recognized as Inc. 2024 Power Partner for Empowering Small and Mid-Sized Businesses with Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Protection

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress has been named an Inc. Magazine 2024 Power Partner for the second consecutive year and recognized for its commitment to protecting small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the managed service providers (MSPs) that support them.

Each year, Inc. Magazine scours thousands of entries to create its annual list of high-caliber companies devoted to providing entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they need to start, run, and grow their businesses. Huntress earned this recognition for its unwavering dedication to securing the SMB community with its leading managed cybersecurity platform and an elite team of human threat analysts at a price that just makes sense.

“At Huntress, we design our solutions with one goal in mind: to break the barriers to enterprise-grade security so SMBs and their MSP allies can defend themselves against the relentless wave of increasingly aggressive cyberattacks. Despite not having the massive IT budgets of larger enterprises, SMBs deserve enterprise-grade protection through their MSP partners. That’s why Huntress exists and why we will always have their backs,” said Jason Marshall, Chief Marketing Officer for Huntress.

Huntress delivers a best-in-class managed security platform that includes award-winning endpoint detection and response (EDR), identity threat detection and response (ITDR), security awareness training (SAT), and a new managed SIEM. The company exists to level up SMB defenses, increase their cybersecurity knowledge, and protect their livelihoods.

