Gabelli Funds to Host 48th Annual Automotive Symposium at The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, Nevada

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 48th Annual Automotive Symposium on November 4th and 5th, 2024 at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior managements of leading automotive and trucking companies, with a lineup that enables investors to understand ever-changing dynamics within the automotive industry.
Presenting attendees, which include original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies driving vehicle electrification will provide a “cradle to grave” look at the automotive ecosystem and help investors understand “What’s Next?” for the automotive space.
Agenda
|Monday, November 4
|Tuesday, November 5
|11:00AM
|Gabelli Auto Team
|8:20AM
|Introduction
|11:20
|NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR)
|8:30
|Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM)
|11:50
|MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)
|9:00
|AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN)
|12:10PM
|Lunch Break
|9:30
|PHINIA Inc. (NYSE: PHIN)
|12:30
|Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX)
|10:00
|AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO)
|1:00
|Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX)
|10:30
|Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP)
|1:30
|Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI)
|11:00
|Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC)
|2:00
|MEMA / AASA
|11:30
|Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO)
|3:00
|Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN)
|12:00PM
|Lunch Break
|3:30
|Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA/RUSHB)
|12:15
|Keynote – EVolving Landscape in Auto Repair
|4:00
|Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG)
|1:00
|Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA)
|4:30
|Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE)
|1:30
|O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY)
|TBD
|Gabelli Funds' Cocktail Reception
|2:00
|CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS)
|2:30
|Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT)
The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV
Monday, November 4th and Tuesday, November 5th
