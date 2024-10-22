SoundThinking to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call for Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology company, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2024 earnings and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.
Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Date
SoundThinking will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
SoundThinking management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 877-407-8029
International dial-in: 1-201-689-8029
Conference ID: 13749551
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.soundthinking.com.
A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 26, 2024.
U.S. replay dial-in: 877-660-6853
International replay dial-in: 1-201-612-7415
Replay ID: 13749551
Upcoming Investor Conferences
Members of SoundThinking management will participate in the following investor conferences:
- The ROTH Technology Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- The Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Conference at the New York Athletic Club in New York City on Wednesday, December 11, 2024
- The Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City on Thursday, December 12, 2024
About SoundThinking
SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by approximately 250 customers and has worked with over 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.
