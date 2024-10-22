Sophos Appoints Torjus Gylstorff as Sophos’ Chief Revenue Officer and Jon Bove as Sophos’ Senior Vice President of Americas Sales

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos , a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today announced that Torjus Gylstorff has joined the company as chief revenue officer (CRO). Sophos has also appointed Jon Bove senior vice president of Americas sales. Sophos hired Gylstorff and Bove, two key industry executives, to further accelerate sales of Sophos’ portfolio of cybersecurity services and products, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services and endpoint, network, email, and cloud security.

Gylstorff is responsible for driving revenue growth through effective leadership of Sophos’ global sales organization and partner and customer networks. This includes expanding Sophos’ presence beyond its already strong customer base of more than 600,000 organizations worldwide in the small and mid-sized business market. Gylstorff will also leverage his skills in the channel to develop strategies that strengthen and drive additional business with existing and new Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

Gylstorff has more than 25 years of experience in sales, channels and business development across the technology and cybersecurity sectors, leading worldwide sales teams and building global channel ecosystems. Prior to joining Sophos, Gylstorff was the worldwide sales leader for Thales’ Application and Data Security Business. Prior to Thales, he was vice president of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Symantec. Before that, Gylstorff led emerging business initiatives at Blue Coat Systems and managed major turnarounds in Japan and South Korea. His career includes significant tenures at Norman Shark, IBM and Lotus Software, where he held various senior sales and leadership positions across Europe.

As senior vice president of Americas sales for Sophos, Bove is working closely with the company’s extensive partner network in North America and Latin America to develop new revenue streams and ensure partners and their customers have the proper security needed to defend against ransomware , data breaches and other persistent cyberattacks. Bove will also direct and oversee the growth of new partners and MSPs in the region to increase sales of Sophos security solutions, which plug into the Sophos Central management platform . With Sophos Central, partners and MSPs can elevate and streamline customer defenses and operations, upgrades, renewals and much more, increasing revenue opportunities, while also improving customers’ security.

Bove brings more than 20 years of sales experience, with 15 years in cybersecurity and channel sales leadership, to Sophos. Most recently, Bove served as vice president sales, U.S. enterprise, at Fortinet, where he was responsible for driving significant revenue growth through channel sales in North America. At Fortinet, Bove grew the small and medium business (SMB) sales organization and defined the company's channel sales strategy to expand focus on the enterprise market. Bove also previously held sales and channel leadership positions at Proofpoint.

“Sophos is already a leading provider of security services and technologies for the midmarket and smaller organizations that need help defeating cyberattacks, due to resource constraints such as skills gaps, limited budgets and other issues that cause them to be under protected. Our vision at Sophos is a world where organizations of any size and means have a clear path to superior cybersecurity outcomes, and the work we do every day aims to close the cybersecurity divide and protect more organizations in the most at-risk segments of the market. The best and most efficient way to do this is by scaling with channel partners and MSPs,” said Joe Levy, CEO, Sophos. “With Torjus and Jon, both of whom have decades of experience in leading channel sales, managing sales operations and developing relationships with customers, we can scale faster and in a way that accelerates growth for partners, MSPs and Sophos. I’m excited to have Torjus and Jon on board to help drive the next phase of Sophos’ go to market evolution.”