Acuity Insights Reveals Key Findings on Applicants’ AI Usage and Perceptions in College Admissions

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Insights, the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education, announces the release of its new report, shedding light on how artificial intelligence (AI) is shaping the future of higher education admissions.

The report uncovers how students are leveraging AI tools like ChatGPT and Grammarly as these technologies become more prevalent, as well as the broader implications for fairness, access, and the evolving admissions process.

The report is based on a survey of 1,000 recent higher education applicants conducted in August 2024. The survey aimed to capture a comprehensive view of AI’s role in college applications. The results reveal key themes that will influence the future of higher education admissions. Findings show that while many students are benefiting from AI, significant concerns remain about fairness and equity, along with a strong call for clearer guidelines around AI’s use.

Key Findings:

AI Tools Are Helping Students Succeed

Many students are using AI to streamline tasks such as essay writing, interview preparation, and organizing deadlines. These tools are helping students feel more confident and prepared, providing much-needed support during the competitive application process.

Despite the growing use of AI, 65% of respondents chose not to use these tools when applying, citing concerns about fairness and the potential for AI to favor certain students, particularly those with greater access to technology.

While only 26% of students believe AI should be banned from the admissions process, 74% support the idea of clear, structured guidelines on how these tools should be used. Applicants want transparency to ensure AI enhances fairness rather than undermining it.

With 82% of applicants believing their peers will continue using AI regardless of institutional policies, the report highlights the need for colleges and universities to rethink their approach. Instead of banning AI, institutions need to develop thoughtful guidelines that acknowledge the integration of AI into everyday life.

“As AI becomes more embedded in the higher education system and the world around us, it’s clear that both students and institutions need to adapt,” said Dr. Kelly Dore, Co-Founder and VP, Science & Innovation at Acuity Insights. “Our findings reveal that while AI offers immense potential to enhance the application process by making it more efficient and accessible, it also raises important ethical and practical challenges. Students are eager for clarity and fairness, and institutions now face a pivotal moment. By embracing AI with clear guidelines, they can maintain the integrity of the admissions process while providing applicants with the tools to succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape and level the playing field.”

Download the full report now to learn more about the impact of AI on higher education admissions.

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company’s solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their mission holistically, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe & Mail for the past six consecutive years, Acuity’s solutions are used by nearly 650 higher education programs worldwide. Its Casper situational judgment test (SJT), taken by more than 1 million since its inception, is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. For more information, visit acuityinsights.com.

