Fabletics Announces Expansion Into Mexico with Liverpool Partnership

The active lifestyle apparel brand partners with Liverpool to manage retail locations, e-commerce, and wholesale operations across the region

Expansion into Mexico brings Fabletics one step closer to securing presence in 10 countries by Q4 2027

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics , the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active and lifestyle wear brand, announces the brand’s expansion into Mexico through a partnership with Liverpool, the omnichannel retail group that has operated for over 177 years in Mexico, to offer access to the brand’s products and unique brand experiences. Leveraging Liverpool’s excellent operational strength and extensive capacity of managing a wide portfolio of global brands, Fabletics will broaden its reach with Liverpool operating retail, fabletics.com.mx and wholesales operations – beginning in Q2 of 2025.

"There is a huge global opportunity to extend our unique offering of luxury activewear at an accessible price point," said Michael Roth, Vice President, International, Fabletics. “We have big aspirations when it comes to bringing our high-quality product into new regions. Through this partnership with Liverpool, the brand is now able to meet the needs of the Mexican consumer.”

The multi-year deal in Mexico with Liverpool was born out of increased demand for the brand abroad. To meet further interest, Fabletics will prioritize growth over the next five years and plans to explore expansion into additional new regions, like Central America, South America, Australia, and the Middle East.

“We couldn’t be happier about this joint venture with Fabletics,” said Charles Albert Johnson, CEO of International and Boutiques at Liverpool. “It’s a unique opportunity for us to infuse our expertise in retail in Mexico with Fabletics’ world-class, high-quality designs, that we know consumers will be excited to finally get their hands on.”

Offerings will focus on Fabletics’ core designs to start, including but not limited to best selling active and lifewear pieces, and newly developed ecosystems. The future goal is to expand offerings of specialized collaborations and collections - like Fabletics’ ongoing partnership with entrepreneur and TV star Khloé Kardashian and the brand’s elite Luxe360 line that is designed by Fabletics co-founder Ginger Ressler.

“This partnership with Liverpool is just another example of our commitment to Fabletics’ growth strategy,” said Ashley Kechter, Global Brand President, Fabletics. “Our goal is to continue to diversify where Fabletics can be purchased and develop innovative products that speak to what consumers are looking for, globally.”

Since the brand’s inception in 2013, Fabletics has exponentially expanded its footprint; now with over 100 retail stores globally and operating in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe.

To learn more about Fabletics visit www.Fabletics.com and to learn more about Liverpool visit www.liverpool.com.mx .

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. See and shop Fabletics’ collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 100 locations.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool is a leading omnichannel Mexican company in department stores and e-commerce. It has a presence across the entire Mexican Republic through 155 Liverpool and Liverpool Express stores, as well as 188 Suburbia stores and 118 specialized boutiques, along with 28 shopping centers across 30 states. For over 177 years, it has offered a wide range of high-quality integrated products and services, from the latest fashion for the whole family to interior design consulting, including food and beverages, home goods, technology, and much more. Additionally, it offers the best gift registry program. Liverpool is one of the best companies to work for in Mexico, employing more than 81,000 collaborators nationwide. Its commitment is to operate with maximum efficiency, growth, innovation, prestige, service, profitability, and adaptability to specific markets, while maintaining a strong sense of responsibility toward the environment. Follow Liverpool: www.liverpool.com.mx / IG: @liverpool_mexico / FB: /liverpoolmexico / TW: @liverpoolmexico

Visit El Puerto de Liverpool Newsroom: https://www.elpuertodeliverpool.mx/sala-prensa/sala-prensa.html