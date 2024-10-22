Treasure Global Inc Announces Strategic Service Partnership with Octagram Investment Limited

NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a leading e-commerce platform operator through its ZCity application, today announced the signing of a significant partnership agreement with Octagram Investment Limited (“OCTA”), a software development firm specializing in scalable solutions across various sectors. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance user engagement and drive growth through the integration of innovative mini-game modules into the ZCity platform. This collaboration aims to drive growth and enhance user engagement through the integration of innovative technology modules into the ZCity platform, including interactive mini-games.

As part of the agreement, OCTA will design and develop modules tailored to ZCity’s growing user base, enhancing the platform’s offerings by delivering engaging, interactive experiences. These developments are aligned with ZCity’s strategy of evolving its digital ecosystem to provide seamless interaction between users and merchants across multiple services, including activities, travel, goods, and rewards.

Carlson Thow, Director and CEO of Treasure Global, stated, “This partnership marks a pivotal step in TGL’s strategy to broaden its digital engagement tools, integrating interactive entertainment and enhancing the customer experience as it diversifies its service offerings. With OCTA’s expertise in software development and our commitment to delivering high-quality services, we are confident that this collaboration will bring exceptional value to our platform improving the ZCity experience for our users.”

OCTA’s role will extend beyond development phase to providing ongoing technical support, ensuring that the modules and mini-games remain fully integrated and functional as part of ZCity’s evolving ecosystem. The games will comply with stringent data security, privacy regulations, and technical standards to offer a seamless experience across web and mobile platforms.

The partnership, valued at $2.8 million, payable through the issuance of Treasure Global shares. This collaboration is expected to generate increased customer engagement on the ZCity platform and support TGL’s continued growth in the competitive e-commerce market.

About Treasure Global Inc:

Treasure Global is a leading Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed the ZCITY Super App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards. As of October 22, 2024, ZCITY Super App boasts over 2.9 million registered users.

About Octagram Investment Limited:

Octagram Investment Limited is a Labuan-based company specializing in the development of scalable software solutions. The company offers expertise in creating versatile technology modules that enhance user engagement and platform functionality within broader software ecosystems, serving various industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

