Marine Battery Market to Surpass USD 2304.59 Million by 2031: SkyQuest Technology

Westford, US, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Marine Battery Market will reach a value of USD 2304.59 Million by 2031, with a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Marine battery market is witnessing remarkable growth impacted by growing demand for efficient and sustainable energy solutions in the maritime industry. The leading drivers of the market comprise improvements in battery technology, growing adoption of hybrid and electric vessels, and regulatory burden for reduced emissions. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to be fueled by the growing inclination towards renewable energy incorporation in maritime activities and expansion of recreational boating and offshore sectors.

Request Sample of the Report- https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/marine-battery-market

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Marine Battery Market" Pages – 197, Tables – 95, Figures – 76

Marine Battery Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 528.88 Million Estimated Value by 2031 USD 2304.59 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Ship Type, Function, Battery Design, Battery Type, Sales Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Growing number of patent filings by major market players Key Market Opportunities Growing Use of Hybrid Propulsion Technology for Large Sailing Ships Key Market Drivers Growing Need for Better Maritime Connectivity and Infrastructure

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements- https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/marine-battery-market

Commercial Segment to Dominate Market Owing to Growing Need for Efficiency

By ship type, the commercial segment dominated the market and will lead over the forecast period due to growing demand for efficiency and regulatory compliance. Commercial vessels comprise ferries and cargo ships that are widely adopting hybrid and electric systems to reduce operational costs and improve efficiency. Moreover, strict ecological standards are driving commercial operators to lessen emissions, thus increasing attraction of battery solutions and electric propulsion. On the other hand, the defense segment to be the fastest-growing segment due to strategic importance and increased investment and funding. Defense applications emphasize the use of advanced technologies for efficiency, stealth, and operational capability, impacting better performance of batteries. Governments are also increasing funding for modernization and naval competencies, comprising upgrading to hybrid and electric propulsion systems.

Solid-State Segment to Lead Market Owing to Greater Energy Density

By battery design, the solid-state segment led the market in the past years and is expected to continue dominance over the forecast period owing to high energy density and enhanced safety. Solid state batteries hold high energy density as compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries, thus enabling reduced weight and longer range in maritime uses. They can handle extreme heat and have low risk of fire, increasing their safety for maritime uses. Conversely, the liquid/gel-based segment is the fastest-growing owing to developed technology and cost-efficiency. Liquid and gel batteries like gel-cell types and lead-acid have been used for many years, offering proven performance and reliability in maritime uses. They are usually more budget-friendly than the new technologies. This increases their attraction for different marine operations, mainly in commercial shipping.

Growing Number of Technological Developments in North America to Help the Region Grow Impressively

Geographically, North America led the market significantly in 2023 and is expected to continue to lead in future as well owing to the number of technological advancements and strong maritime industry. North America is the leading center for key advancements in battery, mainly in hybrid and electric maritime solutions, impacted by research and development investments. The region also has strong maritime infrastructure, comprising recreational boating, commercial shipping, and defense, which increases the demand for marine batteries.

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing segment due to speedy growth of maritime activities and favorable government initiatives. The region holds progressing boating and shipping industry for recreational boats and commercial vehicles, impacting the adoption of battery technology. most nations in Asia-Pacific are adopting policies to encourage electrification in marine transportation, emphasizing reduction of emission and better sustainability.

Is this report aligned with your requirements? See Pricing- https://www.skyquestt.com/buy-now/marine-battery-market

Marine Battery Market Insight

Drivers:

Strict Emission Regulations for Cleaner Energy Solutions Innovations in Battery Technology like Fast Charging and Enhanced Safety Growing Sustainability Initiatives

Restraints:

Limited Performance and Range Technological Challenges like Issues with Battery Performance and Durability Inadequate Charging Infrastructure

Prominent Players in Marine Battery Market

Corvus Energy (Canada)

EnerSys (US)

Saft Groupe S.A. (France)

XALT Energy (Freudenberg Sealing Technologies) (US)

Akasol AG (Germany)

GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)

Leclanché SA (Switzerland)

PBES (Plan B Energy Storage) (Norway)

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG (Germany)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Key Questions Answered in Global Marine Battery Market Report

What is the current market size of Global Marine Battery Market?

What are the major market drivers in the Marine Battery Market?

Which region will lead the Marine Battery Market over the estimated period?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing investments in infrastructure, growing number of offshore activities, rising recreational boating), restraints (intense market competition, lack of consumer awareness, regulatory hurdles in different nations), opportunities (supportive government incentives, integration with smart technologies like AI and IoT, growing demand for sustainable solutions), and challenges (growing safety concerns, resistance to change to maritime batteries, lack of extensive support infrastructure) influencing the growth of marine battery market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the marine battery market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the marine battery market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Related Reports:



Renewable Energy Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2031

Methanol Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2031

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2031

Biodiesel Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2031

Biofuels Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2031

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com