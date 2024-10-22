Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market to Reach USD 70.49 Billion by 2032 Driven by Innovations in Disease Diagnosis and Food Safety Applications | S&S Insider

Austin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market size & Growth Analysis:

As per the S&S Insider Report,“The Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market was valued at USD 25.64 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 70.49 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.93% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”





E-nose technology is emerging as a valuable tool for disease diagnosis in the healthcare sector. It has demonstrated significant potential in identifying and differentiating various respiratory illnesses. Studies reveal that this technology can analyze exhaled volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to effectively distinguish between conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), achieving impressive cross-validation values (CVV) of up to 85%. Furthermore, E-Nose technology has shown distinct VOC profiles for asthma and COPD patients, boasting an accuracy of 96%. Its capabilities extend to identifying specific phenotypes in asthma patients and categorizing COPD patients based on alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and airway bacterial colonization. In obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS), research indicates a sensitivity of 78% and specificity of 70%, making it a promising tool for clinical applications in monitoring airway obstructive diseases.

Dominant Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Airsense Analytics (e-nose® 1, e-nose® 4)

(e-nose® 1, e-nose® 4) E-Nose Company (E-Nose System, E-Nose Sensor)

(E-Nose System, E-Nose Sensor) Alpha MOS (Heracles II, Astro 2)

(Heracles II, Astro 2) Odotech (Odor Control Systems, Odor Monitoring Solutions)

(Odor Control Systems, Odor Monitoring Solutions) Sensigent (SensiScope, SensiData)

(SensiScope, SensiData) E-Nose Technology (E-Nose Laboratory, E-Nose Pro)

(E-Nose Laboratory, E-Nose Pro) SCIOsense (SCIOsense E-nose, SCIOsense Data Cloud)

(SCIOsense E-nose, SCIOsense Data Cloud) Cambridge Sensotec (Rapidox 3100, Rapidox 2100)

(Rapidox 3100, Rapidox 2100) G.A.S. Sensing (GAS SENSORS, G.A.S. E-nose)

(GAS SENSORS, G.A.S. E-nose) ScentDetect (ScentDetect 1.0, ScentDetect 2.0)

(ScentDetect 1.0, ScentDetect 2.0) Sensing Solutions (E-nose 1000, E-nose 2000)

(E-nose 1000, E-nose 2000) Tellspec (Tellspec Food Scanner, Tellspec Analyzer)

(Tellspec Food Scanner, Tellspec Analyzer) Sensory Analytics (Sensory Analysis System, E-Nose Scanner)

(Sensory Analysis System, E-Nose Scanner) E-Nose Lab (E-Nose Research System, E-Nose Sensor Suite)

(E-Nose Research System, E-Nose Sensor Suite) Airsense (E-nose 2, E-nose 5)

(E-nose 2, E-nose 5) Cortexica (Cortexica Platform, Cortexica E-nose)

(Cortexica Platform, Cortexica E-nose) Platometrics (Platometrics E-Nose, Platometrics Sensor System)

(Platometrics E-Nose, Platometrics Sensor System) Molecular Vision (MV E-Nose, MV Aroma Analyzer)

(MV E-Nose, MV Aroma Analyzer) Fruity Fresh (Fruity E-nose, Fresh Scanner)

(Fruity E-nose, Fresh Scanner) Vairus (Vairus E-nose, Vairus Analyzer)

"Market Segment Insights: Detailed Analysis Reveals Strategic Growth Pathways"

By Type:

Embedded sensors dominated the electronic nose (E-Nose) market with a 55% market share, due to their integration into various devices for continuous monitoring and real-time data collection. These sensors are compact and can be integrated into different applications, such as medical diagnostics, food safety, and environmental monitoring. Their ability to operate autonomously with minimal human intervention enhances their appeal in healthcare, where timely diagnosis is crucial. As demand grows for smart devices and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, embedded sensors are expected to maintain their leading position in the market.

By Technology:

Metal Oxide Semiconductor sensors (MOS) led the market in 2023 with a 41% market share, recognized for their high sensitivity and cost-effectiveness. These sensors detect gases and vapors through changes in resistance when exposed to different volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Their application spans multiple industries, including healthcare for disease diagnostics and food safety for detecting spoilage or contamination. As technology advances, the efficiency and reliability of MOS sensors are expected to enhance, further solidifying their dominance.

Key Market Segments:

By Type

Embedded Sensors

Portable Devices

By Technology

Metal Oxide Semi-Conductor Sensors (MOS)

Quartz Crystal Microbalance (QCM)

Conducting Polymers (CP)

Surface acoustic wave (SAW)

By End User

Military and Defense

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Waste Management (Environmental Monitoring)

Others

"Navigating Regional Variations: Key Drivers and Challenges in Market Expansion"

In 2023, North America dominated the electronic nose (E-Nose) market with a market share of 33% thanks to its advanced technological infrastructure and significant investments in research and development. The region includes well-known businesses like Smiths Detection, which integrates E-Nose technology into security systems to detect threats. The growing demand for E-Nose utilization in monitoring food quality, the environment, and healthcare enhances North America's leadership status.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the highest CAGR between 2024-2032, due to rising industrialization and a growing focus on environmental and health safety. Countries like China and India are rapidly adopting E-Nose technologies to ensure the safety and quality of food. The growth of the market is being driven by the rising need for scent detection in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals and petrochemicals.

Recent Developments:

Launch Date Company Product/Development Description Oct-24 European Union (REA) the launch meeting for the E-NOSE Project took place in Novi Sad, Serbia. This project, funded by the European Union (REA), is coordinated by the Faculty of Technology at the University of Novi Sad. Jan-24 National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology Researchers in Taiwan have developed an electronic nose (e-nose) that they say can correctly identify a coffee based on its aroma with up to 98% accuracy. Jan-22 Alpha MOS Launched a new E-Nose device for food safety applications, enhancing spoilage detection capabilities.

Future Trends:

Integration of AI and ML: Incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning into E-Nose systems.

Enhanced capabilities for accurate data analysis and pattern recognition.

Improved disease diagnostics through advanced analytical techniques. Demand for Smart Health Monitoring: Growing need for compact and portable E-Nose devices in health monitoring.

Development of user-friendly solutions for continuous health assessments. Focus on Sustainability: Increased adoption of E-Nose technology for environmental monitoring.

Applications in food safety and air quality assessment to promote sustainability. Innovations in Research: Ongoing research leading to new innovations in E-Nose technology.

Expansion of functionalities and applications across various industries. Diverse Industry Applications: Anticipation of broader applicability of E-Nose technology in multiple sectors.

Potential growth in markets such as healthcare, food safety, and environmental science.

Table of Contents - Key Points Analysis

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Electronic Nose Adoption Rates, by Region (2023)

5.2 Electronic Nose Pricing Trends, by Region

5.3 Electronic Nose R&D Investment

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. E-Nose Market Segmentation, by Type

8. E-Nose Market Segmentation, by Technology

9. E-Nose Market Segmentation, by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

