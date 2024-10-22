First Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the third quarter of 2024. During the quarter, the Corporation closed its acquisition of SimplyBank, Dayton, Tennessee. The quarter was impacted by purchase accounting adjustments and charges, which are reflected in the results.

  • Net income was $8.7 million compared to $16.3 million reported for the same period of 2023;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $0.74 compared to $1.37 for the same period of 2023;
  • Return on average assets was 0.64% compared to 1.35% for the three months ended September 30, 2023;
  • Credit loss provision was $9.4 million compared to provision of $1.2 million for the third quarter 2023; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $19.9 million compared to $20.5 million for the same period in 2023.1

The Corporation further reported results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

  • Net income was $31.0 million compared to $48.3 million reported for the same period of 2023;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $2.63 compared to $4.02 for the same period of 2023;
  • Return on average assets was 0.82% compared to 1.33% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023;
  • Credit loss provision was $14.2 million compared to provision of $4.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $51.1 million compared to $63.1 million for the same period in 2023.1

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporations performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporations peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the third quarter of 2024 were $3.71 billion versus $3.15 billion for the comparable period in 2023, an increase of $558 million or 17.74%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $508 million or 15.89% from $3.20 billion as of June 30, 2024. Increases in average loans over both periods were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank as further detailed in Total Loans Outstanding section below.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of September 30, 2024, were $3.72 billion compared to $3.12 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $598 million or 19.17%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $511 million or 15.96% from $3.20 billion as of June 30, 2024. The main driver of the increase was $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.

Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the quarter, we closed the acquisition of SimplyBank, which gives us access to very attractive markets in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. We also experienced another sound quarter of loan and net interest income growth. During the quarter our net interest margin expanded, and we expect continued improvement in coming quarters.”

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, were $4.71 billion versus $4.00 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $705 million or 17.63%. Increases in average deposits over both periods were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank as further detailed in Total Deposits section below.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.72 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $4.04 billion as of September 30, 2023, a $676 million increase, or 16.74%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $585.2 million, or 14.16%. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition. Non-interest bearing deposits were $831.6 million, and time deposits were $791.1 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $770.5 million and $471.6 million, respectively for the same period of 2023.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2024, was $566.0 million compared to $470.2 million on September 30, 2023. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.45 per share quarterly dividend in July and declared a $0.45 quarterly dividend, which was paid on October 15, 2024.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $47.93 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $40.00 as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $7.93 per share, or 19.82%. Tangible Book Value per share was $37.84 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $32.10 as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $5.74 per share, or 17.88%.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.33% at September 30, 2024, compared to 8.04% at September 30, 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $47.2 million, compared to $41.2 million reported for the same period of 2023, an increase of $6.0 million, or 14.63%.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was 3.78% compared to the 3.74% reported at September 30, 2023. On a linked quarterly basis, the net interest margin increased 21 basis points from 3.57% at June 30, 2024.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of September 30, 2024, were $14.1 million versus $12.6 million as of September 30, 2023. The increase was due primarily to the SimplyBank acquisition. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.38% as of September 30, 2024, versus 0.40% as of September 30, 2023.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $9.4 million, compared to $1.2 million for the third quarter 2023. The Corporation recorded $5.5 million in provision for the acquisition of SimplyBank. The increase in provision was also related to one previously identified credit, reflecting further deterioration in collateral values during the quarter.

Net Charge-Offs

Third quarter net charge-offs were $4.6 million compared to $2.1 million in the same period of 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2024, was $46.2 million compared to $39.0 million as of September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.24% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 1.25% as of September 30, 2023. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans increased 4 basis points from 1.20% as of June 30, 2024. The Corporation recorded $8.5 million in allowance for the acquisition of SimplyBank, which included $3 million to record purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) reserves.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was $11.2 million and $11.6 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $38.6 million compared to $32.3 million in 2023. This includes $844 thousand of acquisition-related expenses during the quarter, as well as an overall increase in operating expenses as a result of the acquisition.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 64.43% for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, versus 59.57% for the same period in 2023.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $1.7 million versus $3.0 million for the same period in 2023. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 16.44% compared to 17.37% for 2023.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com

                
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
  September 30,  June 30, September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024 2024 2023 2024 2023
END OF PERIOD BALANCES               
Assets $5,483,351 $4,891,068 $4,784,806 $5,483,351 $4,784,806
Deposits $4,717,489 $4,132,327 $4,040,995 $4,717,489 $4,040,995
Loans, including net deferred loan costs $3,715,235 $3,204,009 $3,117,626 $3,715,235 $3,117,626
Allowance for Credit Losses $46,169 $38,334 $39,034 $46,169 $39,034
Total Equity $565,951 $530,670 $470,168 $565,951 $470,168
Tangible Common Equity (a) $446,786 $438,569 $377,367 $446,786 $377,367
                
AVERAGE BALANCES               
Total Assets $5,483,572 $4,813,308 $4,814,251 $5,033,748 $4,828,165
Earning Assets $5,165,520 $4,556,839 $4,575,996 $4,762,940 $4,590,258
Investments $1,342,037 $1,279,278 $1,351,433 $1,309,879 $1,384,941
Loans $3,705,779 $3,197,695 $3,147,317 $3,361,207 $3,104,623
Total Deposits $4,705,614 $4,113,826 $4,000,302 $4,288,426 $4,124,520
Interest-Bearing Deposits $4,403,454 $3,413,752 $3,222,633 $3,714,432 $3,309,111
Interest-Bearing Liabilities $157,227 $152,303 $309,948 $176,985 $197,142
Total Equity $546,912 $517,890 $493,764 $529,174 $494,428
                
INCOME STATEMENT DATA               
Net Interest Income $47,170 $39,294 $41,150 $125,384 $127,672
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) $48,630 $40,673 $42,539 $129,600 $131,774
Provision for Credit Losses $9,400 $2,966 $1,200 $14,166 $4,800
Non-interest Income $11,223 $9,905 $11,627 $30,559 $31,455
Non-interest Expense $38,564 $32,651 $32,265 $104,637 $95,932
Net Income $8,741 $11,369 $16,285 $31,034 $48,252
                
PER SHARE DATA               
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $0.74 $0.96 $1.37 $2.63 $4.02
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $0.45 $0.45 $ $1.35 $0.54
Book Value Per Common Share $47.93 $44.92 $40.00 $47.93 $40.00
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) $36.22 $36.04 $33.69 $37.84 $32.10
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding  11,808  11,814  11,901  11,809  11,993

(a)  Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.
(b)  Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c)  Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.

            
Key Ratios Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 
  2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 
Return on average assets 0.64%0.94%1.35%0.82%1.33%
Return on average common shareholder's equity 6.39%8.78%13.19%7.80%12.98%
Efficiency ratio 64.43%64.56%59.57%65.33%58.77%
Average equity to average assets 9.97%10.76%10.26%10.51%10.24%
Net interest margin (a) 3.78%3.57%3.74%3.63%3.83%
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.49%0.59%0.24%0.43%0.24%
Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.24%1.20%1.25%1.24%1.25%
Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 326.65%240.85%310.19%326.65%310.19%
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.38%0.50%0.40%0.38%0.40%
Tier 1 leverage 10.25%12.14%11.72%10.25%11.72%
Risk-based capital - Tier 1 13.63%14.82%14.61%13.63%14.61%

(a)  Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

                
                
Asset Quality Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2024 2024 2023 2024 2023
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $16,391 $14,913 $15,961 $16,391 $15,961
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $1,517 $1,353 $1,370 $1,517 $1,370
Nonaccrual loans and leases $12,617 $14,563 $11,214 $12,617 $11,214
Other real estate owned $169 $170 $63 $169 $63
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $14,303 $16,086 $12,647 $14,303 $12,647
Total nonperforming assets $17,179 $18,978 $15,671 $17,179 $15,671
Gross charge-offs $6,936 $6,091 $3,601 $16,219 $11,520
Recoveries $2,365 $1,414 $1,528 $5,449 $5,975
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $4,571 $4,677 $2,073 $10,770 $5,545


         
Non-GAAP Reconciliations Three Months Ended September 30,
  2024 2023
($in thousands, except EPS)        
Income before Income Taxes $10,429  $19,312 
Provision for credit losses  9,400   1,200 
Provision for unfunded commitments  100    
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $19,929  $20,512 


       
Non-GAAP Reconciliations Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024  2023 
($ in thousands, except EPS)      
Income before Income Taxes $37,140  $58,395 
Provision for credit losses  14,166   4,800 
Provision for unfunded commitments  (200)  (100)
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $51,106  $63,095 


 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
       
  September 30, December 31, 
  2024 2023
  (unaudited)
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $77,312  $76,759 
Federal funds sold  1,356   282 
Securities available-for-sale  1,271,992   1,259,137 
Loans:      
Commercial  2,112,738   1,817,526 
Residential  924,276   695,788 
Consumer  671,353   646,758 
   3,708,367   3,160,072 
(Less) plus:      
Net deferred loan costs  6,868   7,749 
Allowance for credit losses  (46,169)  (39,767)
   3,669,066   3,128,054 
Restricted stock  15,366   15,364 
Accrued interest receivable  25,386   24,877 
Premises and equipment, net  82,213   67,286 
Bank-owned life insurance  128,242   114,122 
Goodwill  93,363   86,985 
Other intangible assets  25,802   5,586 
Other real estate owned  169   107 
Other assets  93,084   72,587 
TOTAL ASSETS $5,483,351  $4,851,146 
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Non-interest-bearing $831,575  $750,335 
Interest-bearing:      
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits  159,618   92,921 
Other interest-bearing deposits  3,726,296   3,246,812 
   4,717,489   4,090,068 
Short-term borrowings  84,363   67,221 
FHLB advances  30,456   108,577 
Other liabilities  85,092   57,304 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  4,917,400   4,323,170 
       
Shareholders’ equity      
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;      
Authorized shares-40,000,000      
Issued shares-16,165,023 in 2024 and 16,137,220 in 2023      
Outstanding shares-11,808,304 in 2024 and 11,795,024 in 2023  2,016   2,014 
Additional paid-in capital  144,785   144,152 
Retained earnings  677,155   663,726 
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)  (102,800)  (127,087)
Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,356,719 in 2024 and 4,342,196 in 2023  (155,205)  (154,829)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  565,951   527,976 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $5,483,351  $4,851,146 


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
             
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2024 2023 2024 2023
    (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:            
Loans, including related fees $61,367 $49,146  $162,878 $140,220 
Securities:            
Taxable  6,319  6,164   18,083  18,631 
Tax-exempt  2,715  2,661   7,919  7,937 
Other  1,294  752   2,989  2,864 
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME  71,695  58,723   191,869  169,652 
INTEREST EXPENSE:            
Deposits  22,197  13,627   59,622  35,111 
Short-term borrowings  993  1,923   2,928  4,025 
Other borrowings  1,335  2,023   3,935  2,844 
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE  24,525  17,573   66,485  41,980 
NET INTEREST INCOME  47,170  41,150   125,384  127,672 
Provision for credit losses  9,400  1,200   14,166  4,800 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION            
FOR LOAN LOSSES  37,770  39,950   111,218  122,872 
NON-INTEREST INCOME:            
Trust and financial services  1,251  1,140   3,903  3,642 
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts  8,139  7,099   21,576  20,971 
Other service charges and fees  191  213   700  613 
Securities gains (losses), net  103     104   
Interchange income  177     490  47 
Loan servicing fees  274  447   957  997 
Gain on sales of mortgage loans  411  321   886  811 
Other  677  2,407   1,943  4,374 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME  11,223  11,627   30,559  31,455 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:            
Salaries and employee benefits  18,521  17,159   53,231  51,263 
Occupancy expense  2,556  2,389   7,116  7,120 
Equipment expense  4,280  3,580   12,736  10,404 
FDIC Expense  558  613   1,721  1,977 
Other  12,649  8,524   29,833  25,168 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE  38,564  32,265   104,637  95,932 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES  10,429  19,312   37,140  58,395 
Provision for income taxes  1,688  3,027   6,106  10,143 
NET INCOME  8,741  16,285   31,034  48,252 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)            
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes  31,628  (34,934)  24,067  (36,504)
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes  73  146   220  440 
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $40,442 $(18,503) $55,321 $12,188 
PER SHARE DATA            
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $0.74 $1.37  $2.63 $4.02 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)  11,808  11,901   11,809  11,993 