The American Kidney Fund Launches ‘Answers Unlocked’ Educational Campaign to Help Kidney Patients Learn About the Benefits of Genetic Testing

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) launched its newest educational campaign, “Answers Unlocked,” to spread awareness of the need and benefits of genetic testing in determining the cause of patients’ kidney disease. “Answers Unlocked,” developed in collaboration with Natera, will provide patients with information about genetic testing and empower them to talk to their doctor about genetic testing and seek access to a genetic counselor.

“Understanding the cause of your kidney disease can help you receive personalized treatment of your specific condition, which can lead to improved health outcomes and quality of life,” said AKF President and CEO LaVarne A. Burton. “We are grateful to work with Natera to help the kidney community understand how genetic testing may help them unlock the answers to their kidney disease questions and empower them to get the best care they can for their disease.”

The leading causes of kidney disease are diabetes and high blood pressure, but in 1 in 5 cases of kidney disease there is a link to a genetic change or variant. Additionally, health care professionals estimate up to 15% of people with kidney disease do not know the cause of their kidney disease, according to an AKF survey. Genetic testing can help people with undiagnosed or misdiagnosed causes of kidney disease ensure they are getting the best treatments or most appropriate medicines for their disease. Genetic testing may also help inform discussions about family members’ risk for developing the disease and encourage them to take preventative measures to stay healthy longer.

“Answers Unlocked” features an information-rich webpage dedicated to education about genetic testing, including what tests are available, how tests are performed and how to navigate insurance coverage for tests. AKF is also developing a patient-facing educational video about genetic testing and a downloadable guide about working with a genetic counselor. AKF will promote the campaign on social media and through digital marketing to ensure it reaches kidney patients who need this vital information.

