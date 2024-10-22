SMX Awarded Competitive, Single-Award $3.2B SOCPAC Task Order on AAS ASTRO Contract

KAPOLEI, Hawaii, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX®, a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation, and IT solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a prime contract to continue its work with Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) and its mission partners supporting the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM). With an estimated value of $3.2 Billion (inclusive of option periods), the task order (TO), titled “Long-Range Enterprise Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Activity (LEIA),” was competed and awarded by GSA AAS under its Data Operations Pool ASTRO IDIQ contract (see https://aas.gsa.gov/astro/).

Over 30 companies were eligible to bid on LEIA. This task order will allow SMX to extend support through 2031 if all option periods are exercised on the seven-year period of performance. Under LEIA, SMX will focus on delivery of advanced C6ISR capabilities across all domains (land, sea, air, cyber, and space). Leveraging its proven expertise in cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, SMX will build on the current ISR and partner nation capacity enhancements delivered across the Indo-Pacific under its predecessor AAS TO, Combatant Commands C5ISR-Pacific Operations (C3PO).

“We are honored and excited to be awarded the LEIA contract and to continue to support SOCPAC, USINDOPACOM, and their Mission Partners,” said Dana Dewey, President of SMX Mission Solutions Group. “SMX remains a trusted partner to all of our Global Defense clients, especially here in the vast, complex Indo-Pacific region. With over a decade of intelligence support experience and mission expertise, we have honed the ability to rapidly assemble operational and technical solutions whenever and wherever needed. This award is a testament to our team’s commitment to mission, agile innovation, and partnership.”



“The LEIA contract represents another key milestone for SMX as we expand our portfolio of high-impact mission-focused programs supporting Global Combatant Commands and other priority National Security clients. At SMX we strive to lead the industry by the innovative ways we deliver solutions, partner with leading tech providers, and relentlessly focus on our clients’ priority mission outcomes,” said Peter LaMontagne, CEO at SMX.



