Questex’s Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma Unveil the 2024 Innovation Awards Finalists

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma today announce the finalists of the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards and the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards. Both awards programs showcase outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the healthcare and life sciences industries.
“We are thrilled to announce the 2024 finalists in healthcare and life sciences,” said Rebecca Willumson, Senior Vice President & Publisher, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. “As we reviewed the submissions we saw the power of innovation – how these companies dared to think differently and create something new. We applaud the finalists on their commitment to innovation. We look forward to seeing who comes out on top later this year.”
The Healthcare Innovation Awards finalists are:
Artificial Intelligence Solutions
- AKASA GenAI-Powered Revenue Cycle Solutions; AKASA
- ArteraAI Prostate Test; Artera
- CaRi-Heart ® Technology; Caristo Diagnostics
- Phoenix; Sword Health
- Volta AF-Xplorer™Volta, Medical
Clinical Information Management
- Avo
- DecisionRx Medication Therapy Optimization (MTO) platform; DecisionRx, Inc.
- Elaborate Inbasket Platform; Elaborate
- Hixny’s Snapshot; Hixny
- Optain Resolve; Optain
Data Analytics/Business Intelligence
- DSO Analytics; Overjet
- Freshpaint
- Innovaccer’s Data Activation Platform; Innovaccer Inc.
- MDaudit
- MDClone ADAMS platform; MDClone
- BioIntelliSense BioButton medical-grade wearable for continuous vital sign monitoring from in-hospital to home; BioIntelliSense, Inc.
Digital/Mobile Health Solutions
- Cionic Neural Sleeve; CIONIC
- Foodsmart
- Outcomes4Me Cancer Care; Outcomes4Me Inc.
- Xealth Digital Health Platform; Xealth
Financial/Operational Solutions
- CR NoteGuardAI; CentralReach
- Edifecs Healthcare Interoperability Cloud; Edifecs
- HSBlox CureAlign® Platform; HSBlox
- RE Assist; Real Endpoints
- Zelis Health Bill Assist; Zelis
Population Health Management/Patient Engagement Solutions
- Carrum Health
- FarmboxRx
- Innovaccer’s Care Management Solution; Innovaccer Inc.
- p2FA Connect; Nucleotrace
- Zio® ECG monitoring service; iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
The Life Sciences Innovation Awards finalists are:
AI Innovation
- AI-based pathology; BostonGene
- Apollo Intelligence Next-Generation Platform for Market Insights; Apollo Intelligence
- EMLy; Etcembly Ltd
- Genialis™ krasID; Genialis
Biotech Innovation
- Coya Therapeutics, COYA 302; Coya Therapeutics
- Fridge-free Vaccine & Pharmaceutical Technology; Stablepharma Ltd
- NeuroKaire
- Ohtuvayre (ensifentrine); Verona Pharma
Data Analytics/Business Intelligence
- EncompaaS Rebate Management; EncompaaS
- Patient timeline from unstructured data; BostonGene
- The DNAnexus-built Research Analysis Platform for UK Biobank; DNAnexus
- Truveta Language Model; Truveta
Digital Health Solutions
- juli; juliInc.
- NOWINCLUDED Powered by Acclinate; Acclinate
- Viz HCM™; Viz.ai, Inc.
- Zio® ECG monitoring service; iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
Drug Delivery Technology
- Retargeted Antibody AAV Platform; Regeneron
- COUR Nanoparticle Platform; COUR Pharmaceuticals
- enFuse Wearable Drug Delivery System; Enable Injections
- Nasdepi; Belhaven Biopharma
Medical Device Innovation
- MiniMed 780G system; Medtronic
- RefleXion® X1 with SCINTIX® biology-guided radiotherapy; RefleXion Medical
- Symani Surgical System; MMI (Medical Microinstruments)
- Tandem Mobi; Tandem Diabetes Care
- Terran Biosciences’ NM-101; Terran Biosciences
- Vibrant; Vibrant Gastro
Technology Innovation
- ASCEND; BenchSci
- Cellares Cell Shuttle + Cell Q; Cellares
- Luminopia; Luminopia, Inc.
- OcuLenz AR for individuals with AMD; Ocutrx Technologies, Inc.
Two expert panels of judges reviewed the submissions and determined which companies demonstrated innovative solutions that have the greatest potential to save money, engage patients, or revolutionize the industry. Meet the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards judges here and the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards judges here.
Award winners will be announced on December 2, 2024.
