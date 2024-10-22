Teekay Group to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on October 30, 2024

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation Ltd. (Teekay) (NYSE:TK) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) (collectively, the Teekay Group) plan to release their financial results for the third quarter of 2024 after market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Teekay Group plans to host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2024. All shareholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

By dialing 1(800) 239-9838, or 1(647) 794-4605 if outside of North America, and quoting conference ID code 6243411.

By accessing the webcast, which will be available on the Teekay Group’s website at www.teekay.com (the archive will remain on the website for a period of one year).

The accompanying Teekay Group Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.teekay.com in advance of the conference call start time.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and other marine services. Teekay provides these services directly and through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK), one of the world’s largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate approximately 62 conventional tankers and other marine assets, including vessels operated for the Australian government. With offices in 8 countries and approximately 2,200 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading energy companies.

Teekay’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol “TK”.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 42 double-hull tankers (including 24 Suezmax tankers and 18 Aframax / LR2 tankers), and also has six time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers’ vessels are typically employed through a mix of spot tanker market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full-service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation Ltd. as part of its strategy to expand its oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers’ Class A common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TNK.”

For Teekay Investor Relations

enquiries contact:

E-mail: investor.relations@teekay.com

For Teekay Tankers Investor Relations

enquiries contact:

E-mail: TeekayTankers@IGBIR.com