Range Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its third quarter 2024 financial results.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights –

Cash flow from operating activities of $246 million

Cash flow from operations, before working capital changes, of $250 million

Capital spending of $156 million, approximately 24% of the 2024 budget

Pre-hedge NGL realizations of $25.96 per barrel – premium of $4.10 over Mont Belvieu equivalent

Natural gas differentials, including basis hedging, averaged ($0.50) per mcf to NYMEX

Production averaged 2.20 Bcfe per day, approximately 68% natural gas

Repurchased 800,000 shares at an average of $30.10 per share



Dennis Degner, the Company’s CEO, commented, “This month marks the 20th anniversary of Range drilling the first commercial Marcellus shale well. The Marcellus and Utica now produce nearly one-third of U.S. natural gas, and the U.S. has become the leading global supplier of safe, clean, affordable natural gas. We are tremendously proud of the role Range has played in this hugely impactful achievement and we are even more excited about what the future holds as global energy demand increases, improving the quality of life for billions of people living in energy poverty. We expect the lowest cost, lowest emissions intensity natural gas producers, like Range, will play an increasingly important role in meeting that growing demand.

Range has successfully demonstrated the economic durability and sustainability of its high-quality inventory through recent years’ commodity cycles. Despite cyclically low natural gas prices in the third quarter, Range once again returned capital to shareholders, invested in the business and further strengthened our financial position. With an advantaged full-cycle cost structure and an inventory measured in decades, we believe Range is well-positioned to grow its presence as a reliable energy provider while consistently delivering value to shareholders.”

Financial Discussion

Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, taxes other than income, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying tables that reconcile each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

GAAP revenues and other income for third quarter 2024 totaled $615 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $246 million, and GAAP net income was $51 million ($0.21 per diluted share). Third quarter earnings results include a $47 million mark-to-market derivative gain due to decreases in commodity prices.

Non-GAAP revenues for third quarter 2024 totaled $680 million, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $250 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $117 million ($0.48 per diluted share) in third quarter 2024.

The following table details Range’s third quarter 2024 unit costs per mcfe(a):

Expenses 3Q 2024

(per mcfe) 3Q 2023

(per mcfe) Increase (Decrease) Direct operating(a) $ 0.12 $ 0.11 9% Transportation, gathering, processing and compression(a) 1.51 1.42 6% Taxes other than income 0.03 0.02 50% General and administrative(a) 0.16 0.15 7% Interest expense(a) 0.14 0.15 (7%) Total cash unit costs(b) 1.96 1.86 5% Depletion, depreciation and amortization (DD&A) 0.45 0.45 0% Total unit costs plus DD&A(b) $ 2.41 $ 2.31 4%

(a) Excludes stock-based compensation, one-time settlements, and amortization of deferred financing costs.

(b) Totals may not be exact due to rounding.

The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for third quarter 2024(a):

3Q24 Production & Realized Pricing Natural Gas

(Mcf)

Oil (Bbl)

NGLs

(Bbl)

Natural Gas

Equivalent (Mcfe)

Net production per day 1,502,106 5,594 111,465 2,204,460 Average NYMEX price $ 2.16 $ 75.58 $ 21.86 Differential, including basis hedging (0.50) (11.55) 4.10 Realized prices before NYMEX hedges 1.66 64.03 25.96 2.61 Settled NYMEX hedges 0.82 5.70 0.14 0.58 Average realized prices after hedges $ 2.48 $ 69.73 $ 26.09 $ 3.18

(a) Totals may not be exact due to rounding





Third quarter 2024 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $3.18 per mcfe.

The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $1.66 per mcf, or a ($0.50) per mcf differential to NYMEX. The Company is improving its full-year 2024 natural gas differentials versus NYMEX to a range of ($0.39) to ($0.40) per mcf.

Range’s pre-hedge NGL price during the quarter was $25.96 per barrel, approximately $4.10 above the Mont Belvieu weighted equivalent. The Company is improving it full year NGL differentials to a premium of +$2.10 - +$2.35 for the year, implying fourth quarter 2024 differentials in the +$1.00 to +$2.00 range.

Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $64.03 per barrel, or $11.55 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Range continues to expect condensate differentials to average $10.00-$13.00 below WTI.



Capital Expenditures and Operational Activity

Third quarter 2024 drilling and completion expenditures were $146 million. In addition, during the quarter, approximately $10 million was invested in acreage leasehold, gathering systems and other. Total capital spending through third quarter was $501 million, representing approximately 76% of Range’s capital budget for 2024.



The table below summarizes expected 2024 activity. Two wells in northeast Pennsylvania originally scheduled to turn-in-line (TIL) in mid-2024 have been completed but are now scheduled to TIL in early 2025 to maximize water recycling savings and take advantage of expected natural gas price improvements.

YTD Wells TIL 3Q 2024 Remaining

2024 2024

Planned TIL SW PA Super-Rich 9 - 9 SW PA Wet 18 9 27 SW PA Dry 3 8 11 NE PA Dry - - - Total Wells 30 17 47



Financial Position and Repurchase Activity

As of September 30, 2024, Range had net debt outstanding of approximately $1.44 billion, consisting of $1.72 billion of senior notes and $277 million in cash. During the third quarter, Range repurchased in the open market $3.0 million principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2025 at a discount.

During the third quarter, Range repurchased 800,000 shares at an average price of approximately $30.10. The Company has approximately $1.0 billion of availability under the share repurchase program.

Guidance – 2024

Updated Capital & Production Guidance

Range’s 2024 all-in capital budget is $645 million - $670 million. Annual production is now expected to be ~2.17 Bcfe per day for 2024, an increase of approximately 2% over the last three years of maintenance as a result of well performance and optimized gathering and compression. Liquids are expected to be over 30% of production.

Updated Full Year 2024 Expense Guidance

Direct operating expense: $0.11 - $0.12 per mcfe Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense: $1.48 - $1.50 per mcfe Taxes other than income: $0.03 - $0.04 per mcfe Exploration expense: $22 - $28 million G&A expense: $0.17 - $0.18 per mcfe Net Interest expense: $0.13 - $0.14 per mcfe DD&A expense: $0.45 - $0.46 per mcfe Net brokered gas marketing expense: $8 - $12 million

Updated 2024 Price Guidance

Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production.

FY 2024 Natural Gas:(1) NYMEX minus $0.39 to $0.40 FY 2024 Natural Gas Liquids:(2) MB plus $2.10 to $2.35 per barrel FY 2024 Oil/Condensate: WTI minus $10.00 to $13.00

(1) Including basis hedging

(2) Mont Belvieu-equivalent pricing based on weighting of 53% ethane, 27% propane, 8% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 8% natural gasoline.

Hedging Status

Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.

Range has also hedged basis across the Company’s numerous natural gas sales points to limit volatility between benchmark and regional prices. The combined fair value of natural gas basis hedges as of September 30, 2024, was a net loss of $16.9 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings press release contains certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes certain non-GAAP measures may provide financial statement users with meaningful supplemental information for comparisons within the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to Net Income, excluding certain items, Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, realized prices, Net debt and Cash margin.

Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods along with non-GAAP revenue disclosures.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.

The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes this measure is helpful to investors and industry analysts who utilize Net debt for comparative purposes across the industry.

The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s Annual or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K or 10-Q. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.



We believe that the presentation of PV 10 value of our proved reserves is a relevant and useful metric for our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV 10 is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV 10 can be used within the industry and by credit and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made within regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, NGL market supply and demand, future commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.

The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential,” “unrisked resource potential,” "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC’s rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. “EUR”, or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management’s estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC’s oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data.

In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price or drilling cost changes. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at www.rangeresources.com or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION STATEMENTS OF INCOME Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional details of items included in each line in Form 10-Q (Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Revenues and other income: Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a) $ 533,277 $ 526,718 $ 1,578,728 $ 1,731,382 Derivative fair value income 47,124 38,394 110,530 530,095 Brokered natural gas, marketing and other (b) 31,289 43,325 91,513 162,092 ARO settlement loss (b) - (1 ) (26 ) (1 ) Interest income (b) 3,188 1,279 9,507 4,016 Other (b) 155 9 193 5,477 Total revenues and other income 615,033 609,724 1 % 1,790,445 2,433,061 -26 % Costs and expenses: Direct operating 24,799 22,123 68,744 72,162 Direct operating - stock-based compensation (c) 486 439 1,454 1,280 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression 306,154 277,207 878,524 830,880 Taxes other than income 5,117 4,756 15,459 19,643 Brokered natural gas and marketing 32,017 45,723 96,425 156,470 Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation (c) 571 483 1,862 1,604 Exploration 6,988 6,658 17,506 18,087 Exploration - stock-based compensation (c) 346 312 1,005 935 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 4,723 11,012 8,618 44,308 General and administrative 32,674 29,581 97,818 93,366 General and administrative - stock-based compensation (c) 8,639 8,446 27,099 26,461 General and administrative - lawsuit settlements 213 66 691 938 Exit costs 7,649 10,684 28,058 71,661 Deferred compensation plan (d) (1,930 ) 8,997 5,715 29,546 Interest expense 27,958 29,260 85,430 89,886 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (e) 1,343 1,339 4,060 4,032 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (11 ) - (254 ) (439 ) Depletion, depreciation and amortization 91,137 87,619 265,872 259,197 Gain on sale of assets (69 ) (109 ) (222 ) (353 ) Total costs and expenses 548,804 544,596 1 % 1,603,864 1,719,664 -7 % Income before income taxes 66,229 65,128 2 % 186,581 713,397 -74 % Income tax expense Current 1,282 601 5,263 3,000 Deferred 14,291 15,097 9,820 149,289 15,573 15,698 15,083 152,289 Net income $ 50,656 $ 49,430 2 % $ 171,498 $ 561,108 -69 % Net Income Per Common Share Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.71 $ 2.30 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.70 $ 2.27 Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported Basic 240,865 241,338 0 % 240,832 239,455 1 % Diluted 242,623 243,937 -1 % 242,802 242,144 0 % (a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table. (b) Included in Brokered natural gas, marketing and other revenues in the 10-Q. (c) Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-Q. (d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan. (e) Included in interest expense in the 10-Q.









RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET (In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets $ 495,220 $ 528,794 Derivative assets 197,810 442,971 Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method 6,348,836 6,117,681 Other property and equipment 2,084 1,696 Operating lease right-of-use assets 118,988 23,821 Other 78,365 88,922 Total assets $ 7,241,303 $ 7,203,885 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 1,214,860 $ 580,469 Asset retirement obligations 2,395 2,395 Derivative liabilities 6,649 222 Senior notes 1,089,131 1,774,229 Deferred tax liabilities 571,095 561,288 Derivative liabilities 684 107 Deferred compensation liabilities 62,883 72,976 Operating lease liabilities 30,811 16,064 Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities 123,406 119,896 Divestiture contract obligation 271,302 310,688 Total liabilities 3,373,216 3,438,334 Common stock and retained deficit 4,360,303 4,213,585 Other comprehensive income 600 647 Common stock held in treasury (492,816 ) (448,681 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,868,087 3,765,551 $ 7,241,303 $ 7,203,885





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT AS REPORTED TO NET DEBT, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 % Total debt, net of deferred financing costs, as reported $ 1,706,514 $ 1,774,229 -4 % Unamortized debt issuance costs, as reported 11,626 14,159 Less cash and cash equivalents, as reported (277,450 ) (211,974 ) Net debt, a non-GAAP measure $ 1,440,690 $ 1,576,414 -9 %





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME TO TOTAL REVENUES AS ADJUSTED, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Total revenues and other income, as reported $ 615,033 $ 609,724 1 % $ 1,790,445 $ 2,433,061 -26 % Adjustment for certain special items: Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement loss (gain) 65,141 39,048 252,165 (341,599 ) ARO settlement loss - 1 26 1 Total revenues, as adjusted, non-GAAP $ 680,174 $ 648,773 5 % $ 2,042,636 $ 2,091,463 -2 %







RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income 50,656 49,430 171,498 561,108 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations: Deferred income tax expense 14,291 15,097 9,820 149,289 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 91,137 87,619 265,872 259,197 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 4,723 11,012 8,618 44,308 Derivative fair value income (47,124 ) (38,394 ) (110,530 ) (530,095 ) Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments 112,265 77,442 362,695 188,496 Divestiture contract obligation, including accretion 7,604 10,606 27,933 71,380 Allowance for bad debts - - - - Amortization of deferred financing costs and other 927 997 3,352 3,591 Deferred and stock-based compensation 8,260 18,763 37,597 60,166 Gain on sale of assets (69 ) (109 ) (222 ) (353 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt (11 ) - (254 ) (439 ) Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable 24,617 (29,566 ) 101,530 288,415 Other current assets 20,596 (6,522 ) (1,809 ) (9,520 ) Accounts payable (21,334 ) (8,147 ) (27,052 ) (84,291 ) Accrued liabilities and other (20,619 ) (37,976 ) (122,424 ) (249,455 ) Net changes in working capital 3,260 (82,211 ) (49,755 ) (54,851 ) Net cash provided from operating activities 245,919 150,252 726,624 751,797 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported $ 245,919 $ 150,252 $ 726,624 $ 751,797 Net changes in working capital (3,260 ) 82,211 49,755 54,851 Exploration expense 6,988 6,658 17,506 18,087 Lawsuit settlements 213 66 691 938 Non-cash compensation adjustment and other 313 335 397 383 Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital - non-GAAP measure $ 250,173 $ 239,522 $ 794,973 $ 826,056 ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Basic: Weighted average shares outstanding 241,676 244,446 242,133 244,179 Stock held by deferred compensation plan (811 ) (3,108 ) (1,301 ) (4,724 ) Adjusted basic 240,865 241,338 240,832 239,455 Dilutive: Weighted average shares outstanding 241,676 244,446 242,133 244,179 Dilutive stock options under treasury method 947 (509 ) 669 (2,035 ) Adjusted dilutive 242,623 243,937 242,802 242,144







RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD-PARTY TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING, PROCESSING AND COMPRESSION COSTS, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Natural gas, NGLs and Oil Sales components: Natural gas sales $ 234,139 $ 246,976 $ 715,266 $ 913,915 NGLs sales 266,186 238,211 750,547 695,368 Oil sales 32,952 41,531 112,915 122,099 Total Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil Sales, as reported $ 533,277 $ 526,718 1 % $ 1,578,728 $ 1,731,382 -9 % Derivative Fair Value Income, as reported $ 47,124 $ 38,394 $ 110,530 $ 530,095 Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments - (gain) loss: Natural gas (107,923 ) (82,472 ) (355,030 ) (196,847 ) NGLs (1,409 ) - (3,310 ) - Oil (2,933 ) 5,030 (4,355 ) 8,351 Total change in fair value related to commodity derivatives prior to settlement, a non GAAP measure $ (65,141 ) $ (39,048 ) $ (252,165 ) $ 341,599 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components: Natural Gas $ 153,063 $ 142,202 $ 456,215 $ 436,912 NGLs 152,624 134,754 420,975 393,281 Oil 467 251 1,334 687 Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported $ 306,154 $ 277,207 $ 878,524 $ 830,880 Natural gas, NGL and Oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c) Natural gas sales $ 342,062 $ 329,448 $ 1,070,296 $ 1,110,762 NGLs sales 267,595 238,211 753,857 695,368 Oil Sales 35,885 36,501 117,270 113,748 Total $ 645,542 $ 604,160 7 % $ 1,941,423 $ 1,919,878 1 % Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil during the periods (a): Natural Gas (mcf) 138,193,783 133,305,469 4 % 406,943,086 396,367,927 3 % NGLs (bbls) 10,254,759 9,748,012 5 % 29,392,292 28,368,181 4 % Oil (bbls) 514,659 587,488 -12 % 1,717,958 1,818,773 -6 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 202,810,291 195,318,469 4 % 593,604,586 577,489,651 3 % Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil - average per day (a): Natural Gas (mcf) 1,502,106 1,448,972 4 % 1,485,194 1,451,897 2 % NGLs (bbls) 111,465 105,957 5 % 107,271 103,913 3 % Oil (bbls) 5,594 6,386 -12 % 6,270 6,662 -6 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 2,204,460 2,123,027 4 % 2,166,440 2,115,347 2 % Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party transportation costs: Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 1.69 $ 1.85 -9 % $ 1.76 $ 2.31 -24 % NGLs (per bbl) $ 25.96 $ 24.44 6 % $ 25.54 $ 24.51 4 % Oil (per bbl) $ 64.03 $ 70.69 -9 % $ 65.73 $ 67.13 -2 % Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 2.63 $ 2.70 -3 % $ 2.66 $ 3.00 -11 % Average prices, including derivative settlements before third-party transportation costs: (c) Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 2.48 $ 2.47 0 % $ 2.63 $ 2.80 -6 % NGLs (per bbl) $ 26.09 $ 24.44 7 % $ 25.65 $ 24.51 5 % Oil (per bbl) $ 69.73 $ 62.13 12 % $ 68.26 $ 62.54 9 % Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 3.18 $ 3.09 3 % $ 3.27 $ 3.32 -2 % Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third-party transportation costs: (d) Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 1.37 $ 1.40 -2 % $ 1.51 $ 1.70 -11 % NGLs (per bbl) $ 11.21 $ 10.61 6 % $ 11.33 $ 10.65 6 % Oil (per bbl) $ 68.82 $ 61.70 12 % $ 67.49 $ 62.16 9 % Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 1.67 $ 1.67 0 % $ 1.79 $ 1.89 -5 % Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe $ 1.51 $ 1.42 6 % $ 1.48 $ 1.44 3 % (a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced. (b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which may not be indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices. (c) Excluding third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs. (d) Net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.







RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Income from operations before income taxes, as reported 66,229 65,128 2 % 186,581 713,397 -74 % Adjustment for certain special items: Gain on the sale of assets (69 ) (109 ) (222 ) (353 ) ARO settlement loss - 1 26 1 Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement 65,141 39,048 252,165 (341,599 ) Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 4,723 11,012 8,618 44,308 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (11 ) - (254 ) (439 ) Lawsuit settlements 213 66 691 938 Exit costs 7,649 10,684 28,058 71,661 Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation 571 483 1,862 1,604 Direct operating - stock-based compensation 486 439 1,454 1,280 Exploration expenses - stock-based compensation 346 312 1,005 935 General & administrative - stock-based compensation 8,639 8,446 27,099 26,461 Deferred compensation plan - non-cash adjustment (1,930 ) 8,997 5,715 29,546 Income before income taxes, as adjusted 151,987 144,507 5 % 512,798 547,740 -6 % Income tax expense, as adjusted Current (a) 1,282 601 5,263 3,000 Deferred (a) 33,675 32,636 112,681 122,981 Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 117,030 $ 111,270 5 % $ 394,854 $ 421,759 -6 % Non-GAAP income per common share Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.46 7 % $ 1.64 $ 1.76 -7 % Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.46 4 % $ 1.63 $ 1.74 -6 % Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive 242,623 243,937 242,802 242,144 (a) Taxes are estimated to be approximately 23% for 2023 and 2024.







RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME, EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, non-GAAP measures (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income, as reported $ 50,656 $ 49,430 $ 171,498 $ 561,108 Adjustments for certain special items: Gain on sale of assets (69 ) (109 ) (222 ) (353 ) ARO settlement loss - 1 26 1 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (11 ) - (254 ) (439 ) Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement 65,141 39,048 252,165 (341,599 ) Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 4,723 11,012 8,618 44,308 Lawsuit settlements 213 66 691 938 Exit costs 7,649 10,684 28,058 71,661 Stock-based compensation 10,042 9,680 31,420 30,280 Deferred compensation plan (1,930 ) 8,997 5,715 29,546 Tax impact (19,384 ) (17,539 ) (102,861 ) 26,308 Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 117,030 $ 111,270 $ 394,854 $ 421,759 Net income per diluted share, as reported $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.70 $ 2.27 Adjustments for certain special items per diluted share: Gain on sale of assets - - - - ARO settlement loss - - - - Gain on early extinguishment of debt - - - - Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement 0.27 0.16 1.04 (1.41 ) Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 0.02 0.05 0.04 0.18 Lawsuit settlements - - - - Exit costs 0.03 0.04 0.12 0.30 Stock-based compensation 0.04 0.04 0.13 0.13 Deferred compensation plan (0.01 ) 0.04 0.02 0.12 Adjustment for rounding differences - - - - Tax impact (0.08 ) (0.07 ) (0.42 ) 0.11 Dilutive share impact (rabbi trust and other) - - - 0.04 Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 0.48 $ 0.46 $ 1.63 $ 1.74 Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure: Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.46 $ 1.64 $ 1.76 Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.46 $ 1.63 $ 1.74



