Andrew Cardno to Deliver Keynote at November Gaming Conference in Phoenix: “How are Technology Advancements Impacting Decision Making and Driving Innovation in Gaming?”

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gaming industry continues to evolve with the rapid integration of advanced technologies, offering new pathways for innovation and decision-making. Andrew Cardno, Chief Technology Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), will deliver a keynote address titled “How are Technology Advancements Impacting Decision Making and Driving Innovation in Gaming?” at this year’s premier gaming conference, taking place on November 12th and 13th in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cardno, a leading expert with over two decades of experience in gaming and technology, will explore how advancements such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven solutions are reshaping decision-making processes within the gaming industry. His address will provide actionable insights for professionals seeking to stay ahead in this fast-paced environment.

“Technology is no longer just an enabler; it’s the driving force behind innovation in gaming,” said Andrew Cardno. “At this year’s conference, I will delve into how these advancements can empower industry leaders to make better, faster decisions and capitalize on new opportunities for growth.”

Mark Pace, President of the International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA), praised Cardno’s expertise: “Andrew Cardno has a deep understanding of how technology is transforming the gaming industry. His ability to translate complex innovations into practical, strategic insights makes him the ideal keynote speaker. His work continues to inspire and guide decision-makers across the gaming world.”

The conference, held in Phoenix on November 12th and 13th, promises to be a hub of cutting-edge discussions and networking opportunities, bringing together top leaders to explore the future of gaming.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

