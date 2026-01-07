Quick Custom Intelligence Brings Live, Next-Gen AI to ICE Barcelona 2026 with Modulus

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a global leader in AI-driven business intelligence for the gaming and hospitality industry, will showcase live demonstrations of its next-generation AI platform at ICE Barcelona 2026, taking place January 19–21 at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via. QCI will appear at a dedicated demo station within the Modulus booth (3X40), highlighting the continued strength of the companies’ strategic collaboration.

At the show, QCI will move beyond AI theory to demonstrate how generative intelligence and real-time data activation are driving measurable operational outcomes. Attendees will experience QCI’s AI-powered operational intelligence platform in action — featuring generative analytics, multi-channel engagement engines, and real-time decision support tools designed to optimize performance, improve agility, and elevate guest experiences.

“Our great partnership with QCI continues to demonstrate the power of combining robust gaming management systems with advanced, AI-driven intelligence,” said Marc Attal, COO of Modulus. “Having QCI featured within the Modulus booth at ICE allows us to show operators how seamlessly analytics, real-time data, and operational tools can work together — giving them clearer visibility, faster decision-making, and a stronger foundation for growth in an increasingly complex global market.”

“We’re thrilled to return to ICE with Modulus and showcase the tremendous progress we’ve made in generative intelligence and real-time operational tools,” said Andrew Cardno, CTO of Quick Custom Intelligence. “This year’s event is a fantastic platform to connect with global operators and demonstrate how QCI’s innovations are helping them transform data into action — improving operational efficiency, elevating guest experiences, and unlocking new revenue opportunities. Our demo station in the Modulus booth exemplifies the collaborative spirit and technical synergy that continue to push the industry forward.”

QCI and Modulus invite ICE Barcelona attendees to visit booth 3X40 throughout the event for live demos, product insights, and one-on-one discussions.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Its advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution — whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based — enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT MODULUS

As one of the world’s largest independent gaming management system providers, Modulus operates across 40 countries spanning Europe, Africa, South America, Canada, and Asia. The multilingual suite of management software empowers gaming operators to optimize revenues and efficiently manage costs. With headquarters in Nice and offices in Monaco, France, and Austria, along with partner offices in South Africa, Latin America, and Asia, the dedicated team of R&D and support professionals ensures the highest levels of customer engagement and product development. Explore the innovative technology of SYSTM Connect, enhancing player experiences and delivering fast, reliable network communication.

Learn more at www.modulusgroup.eu.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

ABOUT MARC ATTAL

Marc Attal serves as Chief Operating Officer at Modulus, one of the world’s largest independent gaming management system providers operating across 40 countries. He holds an engineering degree in Electronics and an MBA in Market Finance and brings more than 30 years of experience in software, including over 20 years in gaming. He leads operational execution and customer delivery, working with gaming and hospitality operators to deploy Modulus’ multilingual management software. Based in Nice, France, Marc supports Modulus’ international teams and partner network across Europe, Africa, Asia, Canada, and Latin America, with a focus on high-quality implementations, strong customer engagement, and measurable operational performance.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354