Aurora Mobile's EngageLab Partners with Tao Ji Yun to Jointly Promote Highly Efficient Logistics

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its subsidiary EngageLab, a leading global multi-channel user engagement solution provider, has established a strategic partnership with Tao Ji Yun, a new generation consolidated shipping platform in Hong Kong under Shenzhen Trans-Jiang Logistics Co., Ltd. The partnership will help Tao Ji Yun achieve millisecond omni-channel messaging, improve the efficiency of global customer engagement, and further strengthen its global competitiveness.

Tao Ji Yun has become one of the largest and most capable consolidated shipping companies in cross-border e-commerce logistics in Hong Kong. Known for its professional and efficient services, Tao Ji Yun is committed to providing convenient and cost-effective consolidated shipping services to Mainland China e-commerce sellers and Hong Kong buyers, optimizing logistics processes and reducing shipping costs to facilitate mutual benefits for both parties.

The immediate update and accurate delivery of logistics information is core to Tao Ji Yun's global operations. EngageLab's AppPush, which provides push notification services for apps, integrates push messaging channels from eight mobile brands and one self-built channel, ensuring that every logistics update from Tao Ji Yun can be quickly and accurately delivered to users around the world. Whether it's logistics tracking, freight settlement or after-sales service, users can access the latest logistics information anytime, anywhere. This instant cross-regional messaging not only greatly enhances shopping experience and customer satisfaction, but also will provide a strong impetus to Tao Ji Yun's global sales growth.

EngageLab's AppPush has a global network with multiple channels and data nodes, enabling complementary channel messaging, real-time intelligent redispatch, and multi-point service backups. It can handle large volumes of messages worldwide, and comprehensively ensures message delivery in terms of technical architecture and infrastructure. AppPush processes tens of billions of messages globally every day, ensuring messaging with high concurrency, reliability, stability, security, and efficiency. It achieves millisecond message delivery and ensures smooth operation even during peak business hours. This exceptional performance will enable Tao Ji Yun to maintain accurate and efficient messaging even in the face of immense global business volumes, significantly reducing user reach costs and improving operational efficiency.

In the area of personalized services, AppPush offers seven message styles and ten user segmentation rules, enabling precise user targeting. It supports full lifecycle data tracking and multi-dimensional message funnels, helping to build user behavior profiles and providing Tao Ji Yun with global intelligent support. Based on messaging data, Tao Ji Yun can build refined user profiles to provide more personalized logistics services and product recommendations. For example, for Hong Kong buyers who frequently purchase bulk goods, Tao Ji Yun can push more favorable consolidated shipping options and freight discount information, further enhancing customer loyalty and satisfaction and shaping its global brand reputation.

Improving service quality and optimizing customer experience are critical to maintaining a competitive edge in the global cross-border e-commerce logistics market. By working with EngageLab, Tao Ji Yun will not only improve the efficiency of customer engagement, but also accelerate its digital transformation and further strengthen its service capabilities. Going forward, Tao Ji Yun will continue to work with EngageLab, leveraging AppPush's accurate, efficient, stable and secure push services as the foundation to continuously optimize logistics processes and improve customer engagement efficiency. This will provide global customers with more convenient and cost-effective consolidated shipping services. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile will continue to support Tao Ji Yun to improve service quality, enhance corporate image, effectively promote its development, and jointly strive to create a more professional, efficient and convenient cross-border e-commerce logistics platform.

About EngageLab

As a leading provider of multi-channel user engagement solutions under Aurora Mobile, EngageLab is dedicated to delivering omnichannel messaging solutions to global enterprises and developers. These solutions enable more precise user outreach strategies, lower messaging costs, higher message delivery rates, and improved user conversion rates. EngageLab has steadily increased its market share and become an internationally recognized overseas messaging service platform. Currently, EngageLab has worked with hundreds of leading companies in 29 countries and regions worldwide and across various industries, including technology, internet, mobile, video, media, automotive and finance.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com