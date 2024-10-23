Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Closes on $50 Million Unsecured Term Loan to Fund Deployment of New Investments

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) (“Chicago Atlantic” or the “Company”), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced that the Company entered into a $50.0 million unsecured term loan from two institutional private lending platforms to fund the Company’s future investments and other general corporate purposes.

The unsecured term loan matures in October 2028, is interest only and bears a fixed cash interest rate of 9.0%. The Company can prepay the term loan in whole or in part at any time and from time to time subject to applicable prepayment penalties. The full balance of the loan was drawn at closing and was used to repay current outstanding borrowings on the Company’s $110.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility and for other working capital purposes.

The Company also announced that Egan-Jones has assigned a rating of BBB+ to both the Company and the senior unsecured term loan.

Peter Sack, Co-Chief Executive Officer, added, “This unsecured note is the latest example of our ability to source accretive financing that further enhances our operational liquidity to pursue additional opportunities within our active originations pipeline.”

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading commercial mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform which has offices in Miami, Florida, and Chicago, Illinois and has deployed over $2.2 billion in credit and equity investments to date.

