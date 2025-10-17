Directors and Officers of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Purchase 54,000 Shares of Common Stock on the Open Market

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) (“Chicago Atlantic” or the “Company”), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced that its Officers and Directors have purchased approximately 54,000 shares at an approximate value of $673,000 in the last three weeks. Chicago Atlantic Officers and Directors now beneficially own approximately 1,770,000 shares representing approximately 8.2% of fully diluted common shares outstanding.

Peter Sack, Co-Chief Executive Officer, noted, “The Officers and Directors are proud to show our confidence in the Company’s opportunities and in the execution on our commitment to generating strong risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders. Similar to past instances when the market’s valuation has been disconnected with the value of our portfolio, we can find no better way to demonstrate that confidence ourselves than by purchasing shares in the open market.”

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading commercial mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform, which has offices in Chicago, Miami, New York, and London and has closed over $2.8 billion in credit and equity investments to date.

Forward-Looking Statements

