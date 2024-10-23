Body Mist Market to hit USD 8 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Body Mist Market size was worth USD 5.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2032. This development is largely driven by a consumer shift towards lighter, more affordable fragrance options, making body mists increasingly popular compared to traditional perfumes.

The rise of wellness and self-care trends significantly contributes to the body mist market's expansion. As individuals prioritize personal grooming and mental well-being, body mists have gained traction for their refreshing and calming properties. Beyond just providing fragrance, these products also hydrate and soothe the skin, enhancing their attractiveness to consumers. Furthermore, the introduction of gender-neutral and unisex body mists is broadening the market appeal, aligning with a growing demand for inclusive beauty and personal care products.

Alcohol-based mists were the leading segment in 2023, generating over USD 2.2 billion in revenue, and anticipated to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2032. These mists are favored for their effectiveness and versatility, typically utilizing ethanol as a carrier for fragrance oils. This high alcohol content results in a finer, more uniform spray, producing a lighter and subtler scent that resonates with consumers seeking fresh, less intense fragrances.

In terms of end users, the body mist market is divided into male, female, and unisex categories. Female consumers dominated the market in 2023, generating revenues exceeding USD 3.4 billion and expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2032. This trend is shaped by historical and cultural influences that have traditionally linked personal fragrances with femininity. As a result, women have developed a strong habit of using fragrances, including lighter options like body mists.

North America has emerged as the leading region in the body mist market, generating significant revenue of USD 1.8 billion, with expectations to grow to USD 2.7 billion by 2032. This dominance is influenced by a combination of economic, cultural, and behavioral factors. The affluent consumer base in the U.S. is known for its high disposable incomes and willingness to invest in personal care products. Additionally, cultural norms emphasize personal grooming and freshness, making body mists an attractive alternative to heavier perfumes. The region's diverse climate, particularly the warm summers, also enhances the demand for refreshing and light fragrances.

Major players in body mist market include Bath & Body Works, Calvin Klein, Chanel, Dior, Estée Lauder, Global Cosmetics, Gucci, Hollister Co., Mandom Corporation, KronoKare, Shiseido, Avon Products, Johnson & Johnson, Mistcooling Inc, COSBEAUTY, The Body Shop, and Victoria's Secret among others.

