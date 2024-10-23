CTERA Named a Leader in GigaOm Radar for Cloud-Native Globally Distributed File Systems

New York, NY, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, the leader in edge-to-cloud file services, proudly announces that it has been named a Leader in the 2024 GigaOm Radar for Cloud-Native Globally Distributed File Systems, the fourth consecutive year in which CTERA has been named a Leader in GigaOm Radar file system reports. GigaOm designates CTERA “as a competitive Leader moving toward market dominance” and recognizes it as an “attractive option for organizations prioritizing security, flexibility, and scalability in their file management solutions.”

GigaOm is known for its leading technical, operational, and business advice for strategic digital enterprise and business initiatives. The GigaOm Radar for Cloud-Native Globally Distributed File Systems examines seven of the top cloud-native globally distributed file system solutions and compares offerings against capabilities and business criteria outlined in a companion Key Criteria report. Together, these reports identify leading cloud-native globally distributed file system offerings and help decision-makers evaluate these solutions.

GigaOm noted CTERA’s focus on stability and continuity, and it scored high on key features such as data management and analytics, access and permissions, interfaces and protocols, and enhanced security and compliance. CTERA excelled in areas such as end-to-end encryption, AI-driven ransomware protection with CTERA Ransom Protect, and advanced compliance measures like WORM capabilities found in CTERA Vault. Broad support of protocols including SMB3, NFS4, and S3 via CTERA Fusion were also highlighted.

"The CTERA solution is versatile, serving a broad range of industries with its cloud-native file management capabilities,” said Chester Conforte, Analyst at GigaOm. “It supports various deployment models, including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, making it adaptable for different business needs and sectors, such as finance, healthcare, and government. CTERA is a Fast Mover, effectively advancing its capabilities to achieve a balanced improvement in both innovation and maturity, enhancing its appeal to diverse enterprises.”

“We’re honored to be recognized by GigaOm as a Leader and Fast Mover in cloud file services, securing a top position in its Radar report for Cloud-Native Globally Distributed File Systems,” said Oded Nagel, CEO of CTERA. “This acknowledgment is an important accolade that reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering secure, cyber-resilient hybrid cloud storage solutions in a landscape where cyber threats are ever-present. This recognition reinforces our mission and motivates us to keep pushing forward and constantly innovating.”

For full details of the report, read the GigaOm Radar for Cloud Native Globally Distributed File Systems.

About CTERA

CTERA is the global leader in secure edge-to-cloud file services, enabling enterprises to manage and protect their data across distributed environments. With a focus on security, scalability, and seamless integration, CTERA's Hybrid Cloud Data Platform empowers organizations to unify their file services and AI data management strategies under a single, secure umbrella. For more information, visit www.ctera.com.