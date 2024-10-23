authID Announces Launch of its Biometric Identity Services with Imperial Technologies

Expands market presence into telecommunications vertical

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID® (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced Imperial Technologies Inc., a broadband and wireless high-speed internet provider across all 50 states, has signed a multi-year agreement and launched authID’s biometric identity and document verification services to streamline and secure new customer onboarding.

With the high frequency of identity fraud, deepfakes, and social engineering account takeover attacks, Imperial wanted to streamline its customer onboarding and reduce the resources required to perform manual and often error-prone identity checks. The company selected authID because of its ability to deliver a fully orchestrated identity verification solution that is fast, accurate, user-friendly, and helped accelerate good customer conversion, while stopping fraud quickly.

“authID stood out among the various identity providers because of its biometric platform’s ability to securely onboard and seamlessly authenticate our customer base with the highest levels of identity assurance,” said Faiz Chaudhry, CEO of Imperial Technologies. “Together authID and Imperial Technologies are re-shaping the landscape of digital customer acquisition with highly secure identity trust that does not compromise on speed or convenience.”

Imperial Technologies is now leveraging authID’s document-based biometric identity verification to streamline onboarding with an easy, intuitive user experience delivered in any browser to any device. authID stops identity fraud with PAD Level 2 liveness confirmation, ID anti-spoofing checks, and facial biometric matching of a selfie to the credential photo, all in a market-leading 700 milliseconds. To help users seamlessly authenticate their identities at any time, authID extends the value of that root of trust with biometric authentication that replaces friction-filled one-time passwords and easily compromised knowledge-based answers (KBA).

“This customer win and our expansion into the telecommunications vertical demonstrates our broad product fit and our strong ability to ensure enterprises ‘Know Who’s Behind the Device’ during onboarding and throughout the user journey to prevent cybercriminals using malicious AI from impersonating users, deploying deepfakes, or performing account takeovers,” said Rhon Daguro , CEO of authID. “authID is committed to helping Imperial Technologies enjoy the highest levels of identity trust delivered with market-leading speed, accuracy, and frictionless identity experiences that deepen customer loyalty.”

About authID

authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity and eliminates any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, FIDO2 passwordless login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and the more accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. Contact us to discover how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks and account takeover.

About Imperial Technologies Inc.

Imperial Technologies Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, offers wireless & wireline connectivity across North America. Imperial Wireless, Imperial Internet, Imperial Smart Security, Imperial Mobile, Imperial Voice, and Imperial GPS are all part of the same family belonging to Imperial Technologies Inc. Our goal is to simplify your Connectivity experience. Smart Innovation & customer satisfaction are the driving force behind our products. We are committed to ensure that our solutions meet the needs of both households and businesses nationwide. Learn more at www.imperialinternet.com

