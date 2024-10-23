Freshworks Unveils Easy-To-Use AI Agent to Improve the Customer and Employee Experience

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CHENNAI, India, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), the provider of people-first AI service software, today announced Freddy AI Agent – a new generation of easy-to-deploy and use autonomous service agents. Built to deliver exceptional customer experiences (CX) and employee experiences (EX), Freddy AI Agent can be deployed in minutes and has helped users in customer support and IT autonomously resolve an average of 45% and 40%1 of service requests, respectively.

According to Gartner®, “by 2028, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, enabling 15% of day-to-day work decisions to be made autonomously.”2 Ahead of the curve are customer service and IT support managers who say AI is driving more noticeable value than ever before, according to Freshworks’ Global AI Workplace Report .

“Over the last six years, we’ve seen a rise in demand for our uncomplicated, AI-powered service solutions that make the lives of customer service and IT service managers easier and more efficient,” said Dennis Woodside, CEO and president at Freshworks. “Freddy AI Agent is a game-changer for organizations looking to accelerate customer service and employee service, fast. Most other software requires multiple weeks and implementation fees to deploy an AI agent, but we’ve designed Freddy to be deployed without code or consultants in minutes.”

Mid-sized companies like Bchex, Porsche eBike, Hobbycraft, and Live Oak Bank are already experiencing the transformative power of Freshworks’ Freddy AI Agent integrated with Freshdesk and Freshservice. Significant productivity and efficiency gains help unlock higher-value work, showcasing how AI is moving from an experimental tool to a driver of business outcomes across industries. Freddy AI Agent makes that possible with the following capabilities for CX and EX:

Rapid time to value . Organizations can quickly deploy Freddy AI Agent without needing to code or train models. Instead, Freddy learns from existing documents and websites. By pointing Freddy to websites and other learning materials, the agent will crawl through the resources and learn on its own.

. Organizations can quickly deploy Freddy AI Agent without needing to code or train models. Instead, Freddy learns from existing documents and websites. By pointing Freddy to websites and other learning materials, the agent will crawl through the resources and learn on its own. Autonomous and always-on . Freddy AI Agent is fully autonomous and supports people on their mission to provide round-the-clock, radically helpful, human-like conversational assistance across multiple channels.

. Freddy AI Agent is fully autonomous and supports people on their mission to provide round-the-clock, radically helpful, human-like conversational assistance across multiple channels. Hyper-personalized service . Freddy AI Agent personalizes and contextualizes conversations in multiple languages across multiple channels.

. Freddy AI Agent personalizes and contextualizes conversations in multiple languages across multiple channels. Trusted and secure. Freddy AI Agent offers trustworthy, secure, enterprise-grade AI built on a bedrock of strict privacy controls to meet security and compliance standards.

Freddy AI Agent simplifies and personalizes the customer experience.

Using Freddy AI Agent for CX, customer support teams can deliver exceptional experiences by responding to customer queries such as order updates, return policies, and basic troubleshooting, and resolving issues with a conversational 24/7 experience. The result is improved customer experience, higher CSAT scores, and reduced response times. Employee satisfaction goes up, too, when agent productivity skyrockets with the automation of routine tasks.

Bchex, a U.S.-based background check company, had a seamless experience configuring Freddy AI Agent with Freshdesk. “The best part is how quickly it can be deployed. If you have your FAQ and data ready, you can upload it to the platform and have a new AI agent ready in 20 minutes,” said Amanda Pope, customer success product manager at Bchex. “Our AI agent takes the load off our customer support team, and the team can now spend their time and resources to address tougher issues to give our customers the care they deserve.”

Freddy AI Agent enables a more productive and enjoyable employee experience

Using Freddy AI Agent for EX, IT teams can deliver personalized, near-real-time support that meets employees’ individual needs, freeing up time for users in IT, HR, and other internal service teams to do more fulfilling work. Freddy AI Agent operates 24/7 across tools like Microsoft Teams, Slack, and other internal collaboration channels to assist employees when they need it. Now, employees can resolve issues such as application access, hardware replacements, medical benefits, and leave policies accurately and seamlessly without raising tickets or dealing with long wait times. The result is more efficient IT operations, more productive teams, and improved employee experience.

“Freshservice's AI capabilities are the backbone of our IT operations,” said Alexander Wünsch, chief financial officer at Porsche eBike Performance. “With features like conversational support and the solution article generator, we are now able to deliver intelligent and user-centric IT support. Freshservice is simple and easy to understand, even for those without deep technical knowledge or rigorous IT training.”

"We're seeing promise for how AI agents can enhance the employee experience. Providing these AI-powered tools can reduce the burden of rote work on IT teams while maintaining engagement with internal employees, empowering them to focus on meaningful work, reduce burnout, and foster collaboration," said Snow Tempest, research manager at IDC. "There is a significant opportunity for teams to focus on using AI as a tool to empower workers both in IT and in other roles."

Freshworks Chief Technology Officer Murali Swaminathan said, “We’re only just beginning to see the positive impact of agentic AI on the workplace. From advisor to active problem-solver, an orchestrated symphony of specialized agents can thoughtfully handle a large and growing percentage of daily requests and help employees do their jobs more effectively. Copilots also step in to assist the human agent, further automating tasks and workflows that run a business. Freshworks is researching and applying the best of both worlds where people and AI can work together.”

Freddy AI Agent is platform-agnostic and leverages the latest advancements in generative LLMs. It follows the company's June 2023 generative AI launch of Freddy Self Service (now Freddy AI Agent), Freddy Copilot (now Freddy AI Copilot), and Freddy Insights (now Freddy AI Insights).

To learn more about Freshworks Freddy AI Agent and sign up for beta testing, visit the Freshworks website or register for our virtual AI Summit on November 12.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) provides people-first AI service software that organizations use to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences. More than 68,000 companies, including American Express, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, Nucor, and Sony choose Freshworks' uncomplicated solutions to increase efficiency and loyalty.

