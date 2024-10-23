PDQ Airspares and Caerdav Announce Consignment Agreement

COMMERCE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero (“FDH”), a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced today a new consignment agreement between FDH Aero brand PDQ Airspares and Caerdav.

Caerdav is a fully approved and certified MRO based in St. Athan, U.K. Caerdav specializes in MRO work for Airbus 320s and Boeing 737s with three maintenance bays to support customers.

A commemoration signing ceremony took place today during Aviation Week’s annual MRO Europe conference in Barcelona. Representatives from both PDQ Airspares, an FDH company, and Caerdav participated in the ceremony.

“We are thrilled to sign this agreement with Caerdav and believe the keys to our success will be staying aligned, understanding their needs, and working hard to maintain our great customer experience,” said PDQ Airspares Managing Director Paul Rice. “Caerdav has now selected PDQ as their chosen supplier to eliminate any unexpected supply chain disruptions by ensuring they’ve always got sufficient inventory to maintain operations.”

Under the consignment agreement, PDQ places an agreed amount of inventory in Caerdav’s warehouse and allows them to consume directly from their own stock. Caerdav only purchases the inventory that is used on a pay-as-you-go basis. Consignment benefits include reduced freight costs, reduced costs associated with paying multiple suppliers, and the peace of mind of having stock on hand at all times.

“As one of our longest standing suppliers, it was important to us that PDQ continue to play a significant role in Caerdav’s growth,” said Chris Coleman, Managing Director at Caerdav. “The new consignment stock agreement will help reduce the risk of unforeseen supply chain issues, providing us with a level of flexibility that ensures we continue to meet – and even improve upon – aircraft turnaround times for our customers. We have built a fantastic relationship with the team at PDQ over the years, so we are delighted to see that continue.”

PDQ Airspares is a top-tier distributor of aerospace consumables and provider of supply chain management services to the airline and MRO industry. With more than 30 years’ experience, PDQ understands and effectively targets the individual demands of each customer’s operational requirements with solutions that generate savings in both time and money. For more information, please visit the PDQ Airspares website.

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, licensed products, and value-add services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero has locations in 14 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

