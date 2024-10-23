Veritext Legal Solutions Feed It Forward Mentorship Program Named 2024 Most Impactful Mentoring Program by Mentorloop

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces the company has been named a 2024 Most Impactful Mentoring Program by Mentorloop for its Feed It Forward Mentorship Program.

This award is presented to companies demonstrating the key criteria that set impactful mentoring programs apart: a shared philosophy of mentoring, scale of opportunity and accessibility, positive participant engagement and satisfaction and overall working toward a culture of mentoring that supports diversity, equity and inclusion for organizations, industries and/or communities. The recipients of this award represent those that are making life-changing connections for the people they support.

“The Feed It Forward Mentorship Program at Veritext provides a space for employees looking for guidance and mentorship to explore their professional development,” states Michelle Knowlton, senior learning and development manager at Veritext. “We are honored to be recognized for this program. Our participants have reported feeling more confident and empowered – which is why we do it!”

Through Feed It Forward, mentorship has become a key component of Veritext’s culture. The program is accessible to all employees at all levels and is highly personalized for each individual. Since the program began, Veritext has seen a rise in cross-functional understanding and learning as employees engage with colleagues from other regions and departments, strengthening internal networks and providing participants with a broader perspective on their roles, responsibilities and growth opportunities.

To learn more about the Veritext program, visit Case Study: Veritext | Mentorloop Mentoring Software.

For more information and a full list of the 2024 Mentorloop winners, visit https://mentorloop.com/customers/2024-impact-award-winners.

For more information on Veritext, visit www.veritext.com.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

